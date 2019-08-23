Orange Line service suspended after fire reported along tracks
The MBTA says Orange Line service has been suspended until further notice after a track fire between Wellington Station and Malden Center Station.
The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m., T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.
Passengers were evacuated from one train and walked toward Wellington Station, he said. One person reportedly fell while getting off the train, but the injury was described as minor.
“A fire has been confirmed in the track area,” the T said in a tweet.
Power to the third rail in the area has been turned off, the T said.
Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Community College has been replaced by shuttle buses because of the fire, the T said in a tweet.
Commuter rail service between Boston and Haverhill on the Haverhill/Reading line has also been affected. A couple of trains on the line already have been canceled.
Watch: Fire on Orange Line tracks
Trains on fire @MBTA this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/zbvnTOauFp— David M (@dmichel42) August 23, 2019
Raise your hand if you’ve ever been on the @MBTA when it caught on fire and had to walk the tracks in Malden and climb through a hole they cut in the fence 🙋🏻♀️#OrangeLine pic.twitter.com/tUupL88DAE— Kim Vanderbeck (@Kay_Em_Vee__) August 23, 2019