fb-pixel

Orange Line service suspended after fire reported along tracks

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated August 23, 2019, a minute ago
(WBZ TV)

The MBTA says Orange Line service has been suspended until further notice after a track fire between Wellington Station and Malden Center Station.

The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m., T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.

Passengers were evacuated from one train and walked toward Wellington Station, he said. One person reportedly fell while getting off the train, but the injury was described as minor.

“A fire has been confirmed in the track area,” the T said in a tweet.

Power to the third rail in the area has been turned off, the T said.

Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Community College has been replaced by shuttle buses because of the fire, the T said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Commuter rail service between Boston and Haverhill on the Haverhill/Reading line has also been affected. A couple of trains on the line already have been canceled.

Watch: Fire on Orange Line tracks