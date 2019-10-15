Dale Holloway, who is also known as Dale E. Holloway Jr., was sentenced to serve up to seven years in prison after a Plymouth County Superior Court jury convicted him of beating the woman and then sending threatening letters to her and her mother before his trial, records show.

NASHUA — The man accused of shooting a bride and a minister during a wedding at a Pelham church Saturday was released last December from a Massachusetts prison, where he had been serving time for beating an estranged girlfriend over three days in 2012.

Dale Holloway, 37, was scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court Tuesday on multiple charges for allegedly entering the New England Pentecostal Ministries church in Pelham Saturday morning and opening fire during a wedding.

He was released from MCI-Cedar Junction on Dec. 18, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Holloway was scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court Tuesday on multiple charges for allegedly entering the New England Pentecostal Ministries church in Pelham Saturday morning and opening fire during a wedding.

The couple getting married were Mark Castiglione, 60, and Claire McMullen, who is also 60 years old, officials said.

The most seriously wounded, 75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate, was shot in the chest and remained at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on Tuesday. McMullen was shot in the arm, police said.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive, but Mark Castiglione is the father of Brandon M. Castiglione, who allegedly shot and killed Holloway’s stepfather, 60-year-old Luis Garcia, in Londonderry on Oct. 1. Brandon Castiglione was arrested Oct. 2, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and is being held in jail, records show.

The wedding was to be held Saturday morning; funeral services for Luis Garcia were set for Saturday afternoon in the same church, officials said.

New Hampshire authorities are charging Holloway with the attempted murder of Choate, second-degree assault and battery with a deadly weapon for shooting McMullen, simple assault for pistol-whipping Mark Castiglione, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

In court papers, New Hampshire authorities cited not the Plymouth case, but an earlier Suffolk Superior Court prosecution. According to court records, Holloway stabbed a person in Downtown Crossing in Boston on March 21, 2001, but the defense said he was trying to protect a friend who was under attack by a gang member.

Holloway is also described in the Suffolk case as the victim of chronic abuse at the hands of his biological father and as a survivor of crime himself — he was stabbed 15 times and permanently lost some strength in his right arm as a result, Holloway’s attorney wrote in the Suffolk case.

According to court papers, Holloway ran away from his father when he was 9 years old and then moved back in with his mother. “His mother and stepfather who live in Brockton are willing to take Dale into their home and cooperate” with court orders, the court papers stated.

In the Plymouth County case, Holloway was convicted of attacking his estranged girlfriend in her Plymouth home and then keeping her under his control for the next three days until the victim was able to text a friend, who contacted authorities.

“The evidence painted a picture of a the victim being in grave danger,’’ according to a Massachusetts Appeals Court ruling affirming his convictions. “The defendant forced his way into the victim’s home wearing a ski mask, controlled her for the next three days, and told her they should poison their food and kill themselves or steal a van and crash it into a tree.”

Advertisement

Holloway was acquitted of rape.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat. John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.