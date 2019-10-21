Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins faulted the Baker administration ban on vaping products on procedural grounds Monday, but ruled that the ban can remain in place, concluding that do otherwise “would contravene the public interest.”

Wilkins issued a 32-page order that set out deadlines for the administration to comply with state law that prescribes the steps that must be taken before any restrictive regulations on vaping — or anything else — can take effect.

The industry has challenged the Baker ban in court.