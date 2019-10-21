Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins faulted the Baker administration ban on vaping products on procedural grounds Monday, but ruled that the ban can remain in place, concluding that do otherwise “would contravene the public interest.”
Wilkins issued a 32-page order that set out deadlines for the administration to comply with state law that prescribes the steps that must be taken before any restrictive regulations on vaping — or anything else — can take effect.
The industry has challenged the Baker ban in court.
“While the plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success, the balance of harms weigh in defendants’ favor in some respects, and an immediate injunction against the entire Order would contravene the public interest,’’ Wilkins wrote. “The court therefore allows the defendants an opportunity to cure the defects identified above. Accordingly, the Plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction” is allowed in part and denied in part.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
