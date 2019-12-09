Governor Charlie Baker and top state transportation officials will unveil the findings of an outside panel of experts who were tasked with investigating the MBTA’ s safety practices system-wide in the wake of this summer’s Red Line derailment.
The experts were hired by the T’s Fiscal and Management Control Board in late June after a Red Line train derailed as it headed into the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester, destroying bungalows that house computer equipment that operated the signal system.
The June 11 incident caused major delays on the Red Line, especially for passengers on the Braintree line, and sparked the inquiry into the safety procedures that Baker and the experts are set to discuss at a 10 a.m. State House press conference Monday.
The T released dramatic video of the Red Line crash more than a month after it took place.
No passengers were injured.
The findings of the safety experts will be discussed at the FMCB’s meeting set for noon Monday at the state Transportation Building at Park Plaza in Boston.
According to the FMCB, the three officials on the study panel were former US Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, former top Federal Transit Administration official Carolyn Flower and Carmen Bianco, who formerly led the New York City transit system.
