The number of million-dollar earners among us continues to proliferate.
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s latest report on million-dollar earners shows 18,205 tax filings were submitted by residents statewide reporting an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million during the 2017 tax year, the most recent year for which data is available.
(And yes, that’s referring to the number of people with income that exceeded $1 million in that year, not assets.)
The number of filings was substantially higher — up by 12.5 percent — from the previous year’s tally of 16,178 filings.
Looking back even further, the number of seven-figure-earning residents and couples has mushroomed. (The tally of million-dollar filings may include couples who combined their incomes into one figure on joint tax filings.)
There were 10,458 such filings in the 2010 tax year and just 7,895 of them in 2004.
The latest figures mean that for every 1,000 residents in the state, the number of million-dollar tax filings is about 2.7.
In some communities, the concentration is much greater.
Weston had the highest proportion of million-dollar filings, about 47 per 1,000 residents, followed by Dover (37), Wellesley (34), Lincoln (24), and Manchester (23).
In terms of raw numbers, Boston boasted the most million-dollar filings for the year, at 2,523, followed by Newton (1,490), Wellesley (979), Weston (569), and Cambridge (565).
How many million-dollar earners live in your hometown? Check out the maps below to find out. And to see how the latest data compare with previous years, click here, here, here, and here.
(It’s important to note that gross income includes money individuals and couples take home from a wide range of sources, including: wages and salaries, interest, royalties, dividends, pensions, rent collection, and alimony and life insurance payouts. It excludes income from some sources, such as gifts and inheritances. To calculate adjusted gross income, certain deductions are subtracted from an individual’s or couple’s gross income.)
|City/town
|Million-dollar earners
|Per 1,000 residents
|Abington
|*
|-
|Acton
|85
|3.62
|Acushnet
|*
|-
|Adams
|*
|-
|Agawam
|*
|-
|Alford
|*
|-
|Amesbury
|14
|0.81
|Amherst
|33
|0.83
|Andover
|300
|8.48
|Aquinnah
|*
|-
|Arlington
|121
|2.69
|Ashburnham
|6
|0.97
|Ashby
|*
|-
|Ashfield
|*
|-
|Ashland
|16
|0.92
|Athol
|*
|-
|Attleboro
|21
|0.47
|Auburn
|*
|-
|Avon
|*
|-
|Ayer
|*
|-
|Barnstable
|95
|2.14
|Barre
|*
|-
|Becket
|*
|-
|Bedford
|63
|4.47
|Belchertown
|*
|-
|Bellingham
|*
|-
|Belmont
|245
|9.44
|Berkley
|*
|-
|Berlin
|8
|2.58
|Bernardston
|*
|-
|Beverly
|119
|2.87
|Billerica
|25
|0.58
|Blackstone
|*
|-
|Blandford
|*
|-
|Bolton
|28
|5.42
|Boston
|2,523
|3.77
|Bourne
|24
|1.21
|Boxborough
|21
|3.79
|Boxford
|98
|11.91
|Boylston
|15
|3.32
|Braintree
|53
|1.43
|Brewster
|7
|0.71
|Bridgewater
|13
|0.47
|Brimfield
|*
|-
|Brockton
|9
|0.09
|Brookfield
|*
|-
|Brookline
|537
|9.06
|Buckland
|*
|-
|Burlington
|37
|1.42
|Cambridge
|565
|5.10
|Canton
|89
|3.90
|Carlisle
|85
|16.47
|Carver
|*
|-
|Charlemont
|*
|-
|Charlton
|6
|0.45
|Chatham
|36
|5.85
|Chelmsford
|55
|1.57
|Chelsea
|*
|-
|Cheshire
|*
|-
|Chester
|*
|-
|Chesterfield
|*
|-
|Chicopee
|*
|-
|Chilmark
|6
|5.37
|Clarksburg
|*
|-
|Clinton
|*
|-
|Cohasset
|155
|18.47
|Colrain
|*
|-
|Concord
|364
|18.80
|Conway
|*
|-
|Cummington
|*
|-
|Dalton
|*
|-
|Danvers
|54
|1.96
|Dartmouth
|58
|1.69
|Dedham
|99
|3.90
|Deerfield
|10
|1.98
|Dennis
|18
|1.29
|Dighton
|*
|-
|Douglas
|*
|-
|Dover
|218
|36.81
|Dracut
|15
|0.48
|Dudley
|*
|-
|Dunstable
|11
|3.30
|Duxbury
|158
|10.15
|East Bridgewater
|6
|0.42
|East Brookfield
|*
|-
|East Longmeadow
|33
|2.04
|Eastham
|*
|-
|Easthampton
|6
|0.37
|Easton
|61
|2.54
|Edgartown
|28
|6.52
|Egremont
|*
|-
|Erving
|*
|-
|Essex
|15
|4.07
|Everett
|*
|-
|Fairhaven
|6
|0.37
|Fall River
|8
|0.09
|Falmouth
|64
|2.05
|Fitchburg
|*
|-
|Florida
|*
|-
|Foxborough
|62
|3.55
|Framingham
|64
|0.90
|Franklin
|71
|2.16
|Freetown
|8
|0.87
|Gardner
|*
|-
|Georgetown
|23
|2.68
|Gill
|*
|-
|Gloucester
|69
|2.31
|Goshen
|*
|-
|Gosnold
|*
|-
|Grafton
|34
|1.84
|Granby
|*
|-
|Granville
|*
|-
|Great Barrington
|13
|1.88
|Greenfield
|*
|-
|Groton
|49
|4.34
|Groveland
|*
|-
|Hadley
|*
|-
|Halifax
|*
|-
|Hamilton
|70
|8.76
|Hampden
|9
|1.73
|Hancock
|*
|-
|Hanover
|51
|3.56
|Hanson
|*
|-
|Hardwick
|*
|-
|Harvard
|47
|7.18
|Harwich
|18
|1.48
|Hatfield
|*
|-
|Haverhill
|17
|0.27
|Hawley
|*
|-
|Heath
|*
|-
|Hingham
|398
|17.27
|Hinsdale
|*
|-
|Holbrook
|*
|-
|Holden
|15
|0.81
|Holland
|*
|-
|Holliston
|33
|2.28
|Holyoke
|*
|-
|Hopedale
|*
|-
|Hopkinton
|148
|8.85
|Hubbardston
|*
|-
|Hudson
|16
|0.81
|Hull
|17
|1.63
|Huntington
|*
|-
|Ipswich
|51
|3.69
|Kingston
|24
|1.82
|Lakeville
|16
|1.42
|Lancaster
|10
|1.25
|Lanesborough
|*
|-
|Lawrence
|*
|-
|Lee
|*
|-
|Leicester
|6
|0.53
|Lenox
|23
|4.61
|Leominster
|14
|0.34
|Leverett
|6
|3.00
|Lexington
|512
|15.36
|Leyden
|*
|-
|Lincoln
|159
|23.75
|Littleton
|18
|1.85
|Longmeadow
|124
|7.81
|Lowell
|20
|0.18
|Ludlow
|10
|0.47
|Lunenburg
|10
|0.90
|Lynn
|10
|0.11
|Lynnfield
|89
|6.99
|Malden
|7
|0.11
|Manchester
|123
|23.09
|Mansfield
|42
|1.77
|Marblehead
|223
|10.94
|Marion
|27
|5.33
|Marlborough
|29
|0.73
|Marshfield
|51
|1.99
|Mashpee
|28
|1.99
|Mattapoisett
|25
|4.00
|Maynard
|*
|-
|Medfield
|145
|11.50
|Medford
|30
|0.52
|Medway
|24
|1.82
|Melrose
|50
|1.78
|Mendon
|19
|3.17
|Merrimac
|*
|-
|Methuen
|20
|0.40
|Middleborough
|*
|-
|Middlefield
|*
|-
|Middleton
|42
|4.35
|Milford
|17
|0.59
|Millbury
|*
|-
|Millis
|7
|0.86
|Millville
|*
|-
|Milton
|211
|7.67
|Monroe
|*
|-
|Monson
|*
|-
|Montague
|*
|-
|Monterey
|*
|-
|Montgomery
|*
|-
|Mount Washington
|*
|-
|Nahant
|19
|5.45
|Nantucket
|60
|5.50
|Natick
|141
|3.92
|Needham
|483
|15.87
|New Ashford
|*
|-
|New Bedford
|6
|0.06
|New Braintree
|*
|-
|New Marlborough
|*
|-
|New Salem
|*
|-
|Newbury
|37
|5.31
|Newburyport
|74
|4.14
|Newton
|1,490
|16.84
|Norfolk
|36
|3.08
|North Adams
|*
|-
|North Andover
|133
|4.41
|North Attleborough
|35
|1.21
|North Brookfield
|*
|-
|North Reading
|71
|4.55
|Northampton
|38
|1.33
|Northborough
|40
|2.68
|Northbridge
|9
|0.55
|Northfield
|*
|-
|Norton
|15
|0.77
|Norwell
|121
|11.10
|Norwood
|19
|0.65
|Oak Bluffs
|*
|-
|Oakham
|*
|-
|Orange
|*
|-
|Orleans
|14
|2.40
|Otis
|*
|-
|Oxford
|*
|-
|Palmer
|*
|-
|Paxton
|*
|-
|Peabody
|19
|0.36
|Pelham
|*
|-
|Pembroke
|18
|0.99
|Pepperell
|*
|-
|Peru
|*
|-
|Petersham
|*
|-
|Phillipston
|*
|-
|Pittsfield
|25
|0.58
|Plainfield
|*
|-
|Plainville
|7
|0.78
|Plymouth
|56
|0.95
|Plympton
|*
|-
|Princeton
|12
|3.49
|Provincetown
|14
|4.74
|Quincy
|65
|0.69
|Randolph
|7
|0.21
|Raynham
|16
|1.16
|Reading
|76
|2.95
|Rehoboth
|26
|2.17
|Revere
|7
|0.13
|Richmond
|9
|5.92
|Rochester
|8
|1.46
|Rockland
|6
|0.34
|Rockport
|20
|2.78
|Rowe
|*
|-
|Rowley
|11
|1.77
|Royalston
|*
|-
|Russell
|*
|-
|Rutland
|6
|0.71
|Salem
|10
|0.23
|Salisbury
|7
|0.78
|Sandisfield
|*
|-
|Sandwich
|25
|1.22
|Saugus
|16
|0.57
|Savoy
|*
|-
|Scituate
|105
|5.68
|Seekonk
|18
|1.20
|Sharon
|97
|5.32
|Sheffield
|*
|-
|Shelburne
|*
|-
|Sherborn
|87
|20.22
|Shirley
|*
|-
|Shrewsbury
|98
|2.67
|Shutesbury
|*
|-
|Somerset
|*
|-
|Somerville
|93
|1.16
|South Hadley
|13
|0.73
|Southampton
|*
|-
|Southborough
|137
|13.67
|Southbridge
|*
|-
|Southwick
|10
|1.03
|Spencer
|7
|0.59
|Springfield
|10
|0.06
|Sterling
|12
|1.50
|Stockbridge
|9
|4.55
|Stoneham
|23
|1.05
|Stoughton
|8
|0.28
|Stow
|26
|3.68
|Sturbridge
|21
|2.21
|Sudbury
|278
|14.87
|Sunderland
|*
|-
|Sutton
|26
|2.80
|Swampscott
|93
|6.39
|Swansea
|12
|0.73
|Taunton
|11
|0.19
|Templeton
|*
|-
|Tewksbury
|18
|0.59
|Tisbury
|10
|2.44
|Tolland
|*
|-
|Topsfield
|42
|6.47
|Townsend
|*
|-
|Truro
|*
|-
|Tyngsborough
|14
|1.14
|Tyringham
|*
|-
|Upton
|23
|2.96
|Uxbridge
|*
|-
|Wakefield
|36
|1.34
|Wales
|*
|-
|Walpole
|80
|3.21
|Waltham
|59
|0.94
|Ware
|*
|-
|Wareham
|6
|0.27
|Warren
|*
|-
|Warwick
|*
|-
|Washington
|*
|-
|Watertown
|54
|1.56
|Wayland
|232
|16.93
|Webster
|7
|0.41
|Wellesley
|979
|33.75
|Wellfleet
|*
|-
|Wendell
|*
|-
|Wenham
|46
|8.88
|West Boylston
|*
|-
|West Bridgewater
|*
|-
|West Brookfield
|*
|-
|West Newbury
|24
|5.28
|West Springfield
|11
|0.38
|West Stockbridge
|*
|-
|West Tisbury
|9
|3.72
|Westborough
|76
|4.03
|Westfield
|23
|0.55
|Westford
|80
|3.32
|Westhampton
|*
|-
|Westminster
|*
|-
|Weston
|569
|47.31
|Westport
|24
|1.52
|Westwood
|204
|13.08
|Weymouth
|22
|0.39
|Whately
|*
|-
|Whitman
|*
|-
|Wilbraham
|36
|2.47
|Williamsburg
|6
|2.42
|Williamstown
|16
|2.10
|Wilmington
|18
|0.76
|Winchendon
|*
|-
|Winchester
|351
|15.55
|Windsor
|*
|-
|Winthrop
|12
|0.65
|Woburn
|36
|0.91
|Worcester
|53
|0.29
|Worthington
|*
|-
|Wrentham
|34
|2.93
|Yarmouth
|8
|0.34
Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele