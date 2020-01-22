(And yes, that’s referring to the number of people with income that exceeded $1 million in that year, not assets.)

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s latest report on million-dollar earners shows 18,205 tax filings were submitted by residents statewide reporting an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million during the 2017 tax year, the most recent year for which data is available.

The number of million-dollar earners among us continues to proliferate.

The number of filings was substantially higher — up by 12.5 percent — from the previous year’s tally of 16,178 filings.

Looking back even further, the number of seven-figure-earning residents and couples has mushroomed. (The tally of million-dollar filings may include couples who combined their incomes into one figure on joint tax filings.)

There were 10,458 such filings in the 2010 tax year and just 7,895 of them in 2004.

The latest figures mean that for every 1,000 residents in the state, the number of million-dollar tax filings is about 2.7.

In some communities, the concentration is much greater.

Weston had the highest proportion of million-dollar filings, about 47 per 1,000 residents, followed by Dover (37), Wellesley (34), Lincoln (24), and Manchester (23).

In terms of raw numbers, Boston boasted the most million-dollar filings for the year, at 2,523, followed by Newton (1,490), Wellesley (979), Weston (569), and Cambridge (565).

How many million-dollar earners live in your hometown? Check out the maps below to find out.

(It’s important to note that gross income includes money individuals and couples take home from a wide range of sources, including: wages and salaries, interest, royalties, dividends, pensions, rent collection, and alimony and life insurance payouts. It excludes income from some sources, such as gifts and inheritances. To calculate adjusted gross income, certain deductions are subtracted from an individual’s or couple’s gross income.)

This table shows the figures behind the two maps above. City/town Million-dollar earners Per 1,000 residents Abington * - Acton 85 3.62 Acushnet * - Adams * - Agawam * - Alford * - Amesbury 14 0.81 Amherst 33 0.83 Andover 300 8.48 Aquinnah * - Arlington 121 2.69 Ashburnham 6 0.97 Ashby * - Ashfield * - Ashland 16 0.92 Athol * - Attleboro 21 0.47 Auburn * - Avon * - Ayer * - Barnstable 95 2.14 Barre * - Becket * - Bedford 63 4.47 Belchertown * - Bellingham * - Belmont 245 9.44 Berkley * - Berlin 8 2.58 Bernardston * - Beverly 119 2.87 Billerica 25 0.58 Blackstone * - Blandford * - Bolton 28 5.42 Boston 2,523 3.77 Bourne 24 1.21 Boxborough 21 3.79 Boxford 98 11.91 Boylston 15 3.32 Braintree 53 1.43 Brewster 7 0.71 Bridgewater 13 0.47 Brimfield * - Brockton 9 0.09 Brookfield * - Brookline 537 9.06 Buckland * - Burlington 37 1.42 Cambridge 565 5.10 Canton 89 3.90 Carlisle 85 16.47 Carver * - Charlemont * - Charlton 6 0.45 Chatham 36 5.85 Chelmsford 55 1.57 Chelsea * - Cheshire * - Chester * - Chesterfield * - Chicopee * - Chilmark 6 5.37 Clarksburg * - Clinton * - Cohasset 155 18.47 Colrain * - Concord 364 18.80 Conway * - Cummington * - Dalton * - Danvers 54 1.96 Dartmouth 58 1.69 Dedham 99 3.90 Deerfield 10 1.98 Dennis 18 1.29 Dighton * - Douglas * - Dover 218 36.81 Dracut 15 0.48 Dudley * - Dunstable 11 3.30 Duxbury 158 10.15 East Bridgewater 6 0.42 East Brookfield * - East Longmeadow 33 2.04 Eastham * - Easthampton 6 0.37 Easton 61 2.54 Edgartown 28 6.52 Egremont * - Erving * - Essex 15 4.07 Everett * - Fairhaven 6 0.37 Fall River 8 0.09 Falmouth 64 2.05 Fitchburg * - Florida * - Foxborough 62 3.55 Framingham 64 0.90 Franklin 71 2.16 Freetown 8 0.87 Gardner * - Georgetown 23 2.68 Gill * - Gloucester 69 2.31 Goshen * - Gosnold * - Grafton 34 1.84 Granby * - Granville * - Great Barrington 13 1.88 Greenfield * - Groton 49 4.34 Groveland * - Hadley * - Halifax * - Hamilton 70 8.76 Hampden 9 1.73 Hancock * - Hanover 51 3.56 Hanson * - Hardwick * - Harvard 47 7.18 Harwich 18 1.48 Hatfield * - Haverhill 17 0.27 Hawley * - Heath * - Hingham 398 17.27 Hinsdale * - Holbrook * - Holden 15 0.81 Holland * - Holliston 33 2.28 Holyoke * - Hopedale * - Hopkinton 148 8.85 Hubbardston * - Hudson 16 0.81 Hull 17 1.63 Huntington * - Ipswich 51 3.69 Kingston 24 1.82 Lakeville 16 1.42 Lancaster 10 1.25 Lanesborough * - Lawrence * - Lee * - Leicester 6 0.53 Lenox 23 4.61 Leominster 14 0.34 Leverett 6 3.00 Lexington 512 15.36 Leyden * - Lincoln 159 23.75 Littleton 18 1.85 Longmeadow 124 7.81 Lowell 20 0.18 Ludlow 10 0.47 Lunenburg 10 0.90 Lynn 10 0.11 Lynnfield 89 6.99 Malden 7 0.11 Manchester 123 23.09 Mansfield 42 1.77 Marblehead 223 10.94 Marion 27 5.33 Marlborough 29 0.73 Marshfield 51 1.99 Mashpee 28 1.99 Mattapoisett 25 4.00 Maynard * - Medfield 145 11.50 Medford 30 0.52 Medway 24 1.82 Melrose 50 1.78 Mendon 19 3.17 Merrimac * - Methuen 20 0.40 Middleborough * - Middlefield * - Middleton 42 4.35 Milford 17 0.59 Millbury * - Millis 7 0.86 Millville * - Milton 211 7.67 Monroe * - Monson * - Montague * - Monterey * - Montgomery * - Mount Washington * - Nahant 19 5.45 Nantucket 60 5.50 Natick 141 3.92 Needham 483 15.87 New Ashford * - New Bedford 6 0.06 New Braintree * - New Marlborough * - New Salem * - Newbury 37 5.31 Newburyport 74 4.14 Newton 1,490 16.84 Norfolk 36 3.08 North Adams * - North Andover 133 4.41 North Attleborough 35 1.21 North Brookfield * - North Reading 71 4.55 Northampton 38 1.33 Northborough 40 2.68 Northbridge 9 0.55 Northfield * - Norton 15 0.77 Norwell 121 11.10 Norwood 19 0.65 Oak Bluffs * - Oakham * - Orange * - Orleans 14 2.40 Otis * - Oxford * - Palmer * - Paxton * - Peabody 19 0.36 Pelham * - Pembroke 18 0.99 Pepperell * - Peru * - Petersham * - Phillipston * - Pittsfield 25 0.58 Plainfield * - Plainville 7 0.78 Plymouth 56 0.95 Plympton * - Princeton 12 3.49 Provincetown 14 4.74 Quincy 65 0.69 Randolph 7 0.21 Raynham 16 1.16 Reading 76 2.95 Rehoboth 26 2.17 Revere 7 0.13 Richmond 9 5.92 Rochester 8 1.46 Rockland 6 0.34 Rockport 20 2.78 Rowe * - Rowley 11 1.77 Royalston * - Russell * - Rutland 6 0.71 Salem 10 0.23 Salisbury 7 0.78 Sandisfield * - Sandwich 25 1.22 Saugus 16 0.57 Savoy * - Scituate 105 5.68 Seekonk 18 1.20 Sharon 97 5.32 Sheffield * - Shelburne * - Sherborn 87 20.22 Shirley * - Shrewsbury 98 2.67 Shutesbury * - Somerset * - Somerville 93 1.16 South Hadley 13 0.73 Southampton * - Southborough 137 13.67 Southbridge * - Southwick 10 1.03 Spencer 7 0.59 Springfield 10 0.06 Sterling 12 1.50 Stockbridge 9 4.55 Stoneham 23 1.05 Stoughton 8 0.28 Stow 26 3.68 Sturbridge 21 2.21 Sudbury 278 14.87 Sunderland * - Sutton 26 2.80 Swampscott 93 6.39 Swansea 12 0.73 Taunton 11 0.19 Templeton * - Tewksbury 18 0.59 Tisbury 10 2.44 Tolland * - Topsfield 42 6.47 Townsend * - Truro * - Tyngsborough 14 1.14 Tyringham * - Upton 23 2.96 Uxbridge * - Wakefield 36 1.34 Wales * - Walpole 80 3.21 Waltham 59 0.94 Ware * - Wareham 6 0.27 Warren * - Warwick * - Washington * - Watertown 54 1.56 Wayland 232 16.93 Webster 7 0.41 Wellesley 979 33.75 Wellfleet * - Wendell * - Wenham 46 8.88 West Boylston * - West Bridgewater * - West Brookfield * - West Newbury 24 5.28 West Springfield 11 0.38 West Stockbridge * - West Tisbury 9 3.72 Westborough 76 4.03 Westfield 23 0.55 Westford 80 3.32 Westhampton * - Westminster * - Weston 569 47.31 Westport 24 1.52 Westwood 204 13.08 Weymouth 22 0.39 Whately * - Whitman * - Wilbraham 36 2.47 Williamsburg 6 2.42 Williamstown 16 2.10 Wilmington 18 0.76 Winchendon * - Winchester 351 15.55 Windsor * - Winthrop 12 0.65 Woburn 36 0.91 Worcester 53 0.29 Worthington * - Wrentham 34 2.93 Yarmouth 8 0.34 SOURCE : Massachusetts Department of Revenue, US Census Bureau

