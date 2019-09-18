Kokoros received the most votes — 2,725 — followed by Reynolds with 2,025, according to unofficial results from the Town Clerk’s office.

Town Councilor Charles Kokoros and Electric Light Board Chair Thomas Reynolds decisively eliminated two other candidates for mayor in the Sept. 17 preliminary election and will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.

Turnout was about 24 percent of the town’s registered voters.

Bowes had been in the news as the head of the division of the Registry of Motor Vehicles that failed to process thousands of out-of-state notices of traffic violations and suspend the drivers’ licenses, including the license of a Massachusetts truck driver accused of killing seven motorcyclists in a New Hampshire accident in June. Bowes was fired from his RMV job Aug. 20.

During the campaign, Kokoros spoke out against a rezoning proposal that would allow high density residential development in Braintree. A former member of the town’s planning board, he also spoke of the need to maintain Braintree’s “small town character” and to update its master plan.

Reynolds, who is the superintendent of the Marshfield Department of Public Works, said his top priority was upgrading Braintree’s aging infrastructure, and financing it without overburdening taxpayers and cutting services.

The candidates are vying for the seat that Mayor Joseph Sullivan is vacating after 12 years in office. Sullivan is Braintree’s first and only mayor since the community changed its charter to the mayoral/town council form of government.

