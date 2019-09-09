PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has placed a fundraising director on administrative leave following a report that accused him of participating in covering up disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab.

Brown spokesman Brian Clark told The Providence Journal on Sunday that Peter Cohen, director of development for computer and data science, is on leave pending a review. Clark says Brown hasn’t received donations from Epstein.

A phone call seeking comment from Cohen was made Monday.