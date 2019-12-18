The 28-year-old expressed his frustration on Twitter:

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn’t happy about being left out.

The NFL announced Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday night, with three Patriots — Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, and Matthew Slater— making the cut for the AFC squad.

Van Noy congratulated his fellow teammates who did make it, and then added a follow-up tweet, linking his disappointment with his ongoing effort to win the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which he was nominated for last week.

Retweet if you think @j_collins91 , @McCourtyTwins , @Edelman11 and I got robbed tonight!!!! I win if you RETWEET thooo #WPMOYChallenge Van Noy hahahaha pic.twitter.com/3mcPqG1ypK — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 18, 2019

Van Noy has six and a half sacks so far this season, as well as three forced fumbles (and a touchdown from a fumble recovery).

Van Noy isn’t the only Patriot who missed out. Tom Brady wasn’t named to the initial Pro Bowl roster for the first time since 2008.

The AFC quarterbacks who were honored are Lamar Jackson (Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Deshaun Watson (Texans).

