David Price is scratched from Friday’s start against the Yankees

Though Price returned to the mound in Anaheim, Calif., this past Sunday and showed the ability to command his arsenal to both sides of the plate in a way that had been absent prior to his IL stint, the Sox scrapped his start after he met with a specialist Wednesday.

After he threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Price experienced what manager Alex Cora described as tightness in his left wrist — the one with a cyst that resulted in his placement on the injured list for four weeks starting in early August.

David Price has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Yankees Friday night, leaving the Red Sox to plan on bullpen games for each of the first two contests of the four-game series.

“It’s not as bad as the [initial condition], but obviously we’re not going to throw him out there just to make his start,” said Cora. “He pushed hard to pitch, but I was like, ‘Nah, we’re not going to do this to you.’ So we’ll go with the bullpen.”

Cora suggested that Price may not need to be pushed back beyond next week’s three-game series in Toronto. At the same time, the manager was offering no guarantees of when he would return.

Cora suggested that Price (7-5, 4.28 ERA in 22 starts and 107⅓ innings this year) couldn’t execute his cutter or changeup with the wrist condition, resulting in the decision to push him back.

“I’m not going to put a timetable, but as soon as he feels well, he’ll throw a bullpen, we’ll go from there,” said Cora. “As badly as we want to win — and we know David can probably go out there and compete for two innings throwing fastballs — it doesn’t make sense to me.

“He’s a big part of what we’re doing this year and what we’re trying to accomplish the next few years. I’m not going to put David’s health in jeopardy just because we’re going to be selfish and just push him for two innings.”

Cora also said that Michael Chavis suffered a setback in his efforts to return from soreness in his right side (a condition he initially suffered on Aug. 30 that delayed his return from a left shoulder injury). The rookie is now characterized as having an oblique injury, and his return this year is in doubt.

“We’re running out of time,” said Cora.

Despite Chavis’s injury, Cora said that adding prospect Bobby Dalbec to the big league roster had not emerged as a topic of conversation in the organization.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.