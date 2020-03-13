He said the ban included, but was not limited to, “community, civic, public and leisure gatherings, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, and any similar event or activity that brings together 250 or more persons."

“We’ve just issued guidance that would prohibit gatherings of over 250 people in the Commonwealth, effective immediately,” he said.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state was issuing guidance that bans gatherings of more than 250 people in Massachusetts, in the latest step to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the order did not apply to the normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, polling locations, and grocery or retail stores.

It also does not apply to restaurants, provided that they should, wherever possible, encourage social distancing, he said. He said it also did not apply to offices, government buildings or factories where it is unusual for people to be within arm’s length of one another.

Baker said earlier this week, in announcing the declaration of a state of emergency in the state, that the declaration could give him needed “flexibility,” citing, as an example, the possible need for banning large gatherings.

He also said at the news conference that public health officials are not recommending that schools shut down statewide, but are recommending careful monitoring of students and temporary closures to allow for schools to clean and reopen.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said at the news conference that the state on Thursday night received its first partial shipment from the strategic national stockpile of protective gear including gowns, masks, eye protection and gloves, which were sent to Berkshire Medical Center.

The state will continue to fulfill orders from the stockpile, maintained by the US Dept. of Health and Human Services, on Friday and throughout the weekend, Sudders said.

Earlier in the day, Baker joined Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh to announce that the city’s iconic Boston Marathon, for the first time in its 124-year history, would not be run in April.

The race, which brings 1 million people to Boston each spring, was postponed to Sept. 14, a shift officials hope will help blunt the spread of coronavirus, while preserving one of Boston’s most beloved traditions.

The pandemic, which is sweeping through countries around the world, has disrupted many aspects of daily life in New England, leading to school and university closures, the suspension of professional sports games, travel disruptions, and the shuttering of arts venues.





