fb-pixel

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday morning issued a new stay-at-home advisory and ordered all non-essential businesses closed starting Tuesday at noon until Tuesday, April 7, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here’s a look at what can stay open, according to what Baker said at a press conference.

- All grocery stores and businesses that support them like shippers, wholesalers

- Gas stations

- Pharmacies

- Medical facilities

- Medical and pharmaceutical companies

- Online/e-commerce

- Restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery, as long as they adhere to social distancing

- There is no prohibition on travel, so trains, buses, and subways will continue to run, and roads and tunnels will stay open

Advertisement

- Medical marijuana shops (recreational marijuana shops are ordered to close)

- Package stores

- Residents can still go for a walk or go to the park, as long as people still adhere to social distancing — i.e., no pick-up basketball games

After Baker’s announcement, the state also released the following list online of businesses that are considered essential.

  • Health Care & Public Health
  • Law Enforcement, Public Safety & First Responders
  • Food & Agriculture
  • Critical Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Energy
  • Water & Wastewater
  • Public Works
  • Communications and Information Technology
  • Financial Services
  • Defense Industry Base
  • Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials
  • Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations
  • News Media

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss