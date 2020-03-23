Governor Charlie Baker on Monday morning issued a new stay-at-home advisory and ordered all non-essential businesses closed starting Tuesday at noon until Tuesday, April 7, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Here’s a look at what can stay open, according to what Baker said at a press conference.
- All grocery stores and businesses that support them like shippers, wholesalers
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Medical facilities
- Medical and pharmaceutical companies
- Online/e-commerce
- Restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery, as long as they adhere to social distancing
- There is no prohibition on travel, so trains, buses, and subways will continue to run, and roads and tunnels will stay open
- Medical marijuana shops (recreational marijuana shops are ordered to close)
- Package stores
- Residents can still go for a walk or go to the park, as long as people still adhere to social distancing — i.e., no pick-up basketball games
After Baker’s announcement, the state also released the following list online of businesses that are considered essential.
- Health Care & Public Health
- Law Enforcement, Public Safety & First Responders
- Food & Agriculture
- Critical Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Energy
- Water & Wastewater
- Public Works
- Communications and Information Technology
- Financial Services
- Defense Industry Base
- Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials
- Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations
- News Media
