State announces 70 more deaths due to coronavirus, 2,615 new cases

The group, which said it had the support of more than 250 doctors, nurses, and other professionals as signatories, wrote an open letter on Saturday urging Governor Charlie Baker and the state’s Department of Public Health to revisit the recommendations for what medical facilities should do if they no longer have enough resources to care for all patients who are in critical need.

State guidelines to help hospitals decide who would get a ventilator if the medical system becomes overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients could disproportionately leave people from already disadvantaged groups to die, according to a group of hundreds of front-line health care workers.

The letter arrives as the state braces for a predicted surge in cases that could strain hospital facilities. On Sunday, the state reported 2,615 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed in Massachusetts to 25,475. A total of 756 people in the state have now died due to coronavirus infections, including 70 deaths announced Sunday.

The new cases, the highest single-day increase to date, emerged from nearly 8,000 test results, also a daily high. Though the deaths continued to hit heavily among people in their 70s and above, Sunday’s victims also included a Plymouth County man in his 30s.

The growing number of cases could soon lead to hard choices for health care providers, officials have said. In the letter to the state, the group of concerned health care professionals said the state standards “will result in the withdrawal of life-saving care ― including mechanical ventilation ― from a disproportionate number of indigenous people, Black people, Latinx people, other communities of color, elders, immigrants, asylees, refugees, and those who are undocumented, uninsured, incarcerated, homeless, experiencing poverty, or living with disability.”

As the coronavirus pandemic plays out in Massachusetts, the health care system has so far managed to stay ahead of the growing need. But with the number of cases escalating toward a peak that could come within about a week, providers may have to make ghastly choices that could determine who lives or dies.

The state’s guidance is not mandatory. It advises hospitals to give patients a score that emphasizes healthier patients who have a greater chance of surviving COVID-19, and living longer overall. It gives further advantage to medical personnel, and to women further along in pregnancy. In the event of tie scores, younger patients are given priority.

Baker’s office and the Department of Public Health did not respond to a request for comment on the letter Sunday. The department has previously said the guidelines “are obviously only used in disaster situations – situations we hope — and are working to ensure — do not happen.”

But in the event that the advice comes into play, critics say, it could carry huge social consequences.

“Patients who historically have experienced health disparities because of racial injustice or economic injustice or disability are going be penalized through that scoring system,” said Dr. Lana Habash, a family medicine physician who has been working in Boston for more than two decades and is one of the organizers of the letter.

The letter suggests several factors that the state should take into account as it considers the guidelines ― including measures to make sure that hospitals with less demand are sharing resources with harder-hit sites ― the but she said they should be revised with the input of the groups that are most affected.

“This is obviously an unprecedented moment in our community, and I think we have to be really, really mindful of making sure we are being responsible and ethical in our crisis response,” Habash said.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.