Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college admissions scandal case

Lelling’s office said Loughlin, the 55-year-old former “Full House” actress, and Giannulli, a 56-year-old fashion designer. will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli also will plead guilty to one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

A representative for the celebrity couple’s legal team declined to comment Thursday morning. Prosecutors say they paid bribes to get their daughters falsely classified as crew recruits at USC, paving their way to admission to the school. Last fall, USC confirmed the daughters were no longer enrolled.

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges for their alleged roles in the college admissions cheating scandal, and federal prosecutors will recommend that Loughlin serve two months in prison, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office said in a statement.

The couple is slated to enter their pleas in US District Court in Boston via video conference Friday at 11:30 a.m., court records show.

“Under the terms of Loughlin’s plea agreement, the parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court’s approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service,” the statement said.

Under terms of Giannulli’s plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a five-month prison term, a $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service. Ultimately the sentences will be determined by the presiding judge.

In return for the guilty pleas, prosecutors have agreed to drop conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges for both Loughlin and Giannulli, legal filings show.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” Lelling said in the statement.

Loughlin and her husband were among the more than 50 people charged in connection with the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to the plot’s admitted ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, to get their children falsely classified as sports recruits at elite colleges or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Singer has pleaded guilty to related charges and will be sentenced at a later date.

Loughlin and Giannulli had been scheduled to go to trial in October alongside other parents on charges they paid $500,000 in bribes to facilitate the USC crew recruit scam so their daughters, neither of whom were rowers, could gain admission to the school under false pretenses.

The couple signed their plea agreements Wednesday, records show, with Loughlin acknowledging that she “received no prior written offers to resolve this case. ... I am entering into this Plea Agreement freely, voluntarily and knowingly because I am guilty of the offense to which I am pleading guilty and I believe this Plea Agreement is in my best interest.”

