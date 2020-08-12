Read the full guidance about how Mass. school districts should decide whether to use remote learning

Massachusetts education officials released a new guidance Tuesday to help school districts determine whether they should pursue remote-only learning or bring students back to the classroom.

The guidance uses a color-coded map to identify which communities fall into a high-risk category for the coronavirus and which are at a lower risk. About three dozen school districts in Massachusetts fall into the moderate-to-high risk categories, meaning the state recommends they consider remote learning to start the academic year.

Schools in the lowest risk categories — shaded green and white — are being recommended by the state to pursue a full-time return to in-person learning or a hybrid approach.