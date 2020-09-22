Two men die following shootings in Dorchester, Charlestown

The other man wounded inside the vehicle, Wildeny Tejeda-Mejia, 24, of Lynn , was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

David Martinez, 28, of Roxbury, died Tuesday morning after he and another man were shot inside a car on Decatur Street in Charlestown, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.

A second man has died following a double shooting in Charlestown Thursday night, and a man shot in Dorchester in late August died Saturday, almost three weeks after he was wounded, Boston police said Tuesday.

They were shot outside 74 Decatur St. around 7:30 p.m., the same time that neighbors reported a car crash at that location, Commissioner William G. Gross said at the scene. Gross said then that the violence “does not appear to be random at all.”

Police also said Changa Toyloy, 41, of Boston, died Saturday after he was shot around 2:40 a.m. Aug. 30 near 612 Blue Hill Ave. Police found Toyloy suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, and he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said.

There have been 46 homicides in Boston this year, compared to 30 at this time in 2019, McNulty said. Last year, police reported only 37 homicides in Boston, a 20-year low.

