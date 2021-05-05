Six of state’s mass vaccination sites will offer walk-up appointments starting Monday, Baker says

“This could be a great new chapter to the program overall, and paired with that targeted community-based effort that we’re pursuing like this one here at Encore, we should be able to reach many more of our residents and build on [our nationally] leading success we’ve had in distributing vaccine so far, which will help us further reopen our economy and protect our communities,” Baker said.

Baker, a Republican, made the announcement during a briefing at a vaccine site at the Encore casino in Everett.

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that six of the state’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin offering walk-up appointments Monday.

Advertisement

He said the six mass vaccination sites offering walk-up shots starting Monday are the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and the Natick Mall.

Four of the state’s mass sites - Gillette Stadium, the Doubletree in Danvers, the Hynes, and the Natick Mall - are slated for closure by the end of June.

“The sites will stay open to make sure that everyone who got their first dose can come back and get a second,” Baker said. “But for now, [as] we continue to close in on that goal of getting 4 million people completely done, they’ll continue to play an important role, especially in vaccinating people who have already received one dose. The walk-up option will certainly make it easier for people to access vaccines.”

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders also briefed reporters and provided an update on vaccine allotments.

“The operations on site today [at the Encore] are part of the Metro North Regional Collaborative,” Sudders said, adding that the collaborative will “receive 2,340 doses, two trays of Pfizer weekly. And the new doses at Cambridge Health Alliance’s existing weekly allocation of 35, a little bit more than 3,500. So starting this week, you will begin to receive 5,850 doses, and I know you will get every one of those doses into someone’s arm.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.