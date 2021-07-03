Red Sox stumble in 12th inning of marathon 7-6 loss to the Oakland A’s

The Red Sox took a 4-2 lead, but wound up squandering it along with a yeoman’s start by Garrett Richards (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs), when the A’s rallied to tie it, 4-4, in the eighth. But Oakland faltered with one out in the 12th when Marwin Gonzalez came up with one out and men on the corners and ripped an RBI single to left of A’s reliever J.B. Wendelken that scored Rafael Devers from third with the go-ahead run.

The setback snapped Boston’s winning streak to nine consecutive games, and kept the Red Sox (52-32) in control of a 4½-game lead over the Tampa Rays in the American League East standings.

Jed Lowrie hit a tying RBI hit to deep left and Tony Kemp delivered the decisive blow for the Oakland Athletics with his walk-off sacrifice fly off Matt Andriese in the 12th inning of a marathon 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at RingCentral Coliseum.

Kiké Hernández, who hit a solo home run in the seventh to expand Boston’s lead to 4-2, hit a run-scoring single to center that scored Christian Vázquez, who reached on a single, to make it 6-4.

Advertisement

Richards, who found himself in familiar territory in his latest start, proved he was worthy of earning his first win.

After he allowed five runs on three home runs in his first two innings pitched in his last outing against the Royals on Monday, there was similar feeling of dread when Garrett Richards struggled at the outset against the A’s when he walked leadoff batter Kemp and then hit Elvis Andrus to put runners on first and second.

Leading up to his 17th start of the season, Richards had allowed 20 earned runs in his last four starts, a total of 21⅔ innings pitched. He’s been open about the adjustments he’s struggled to make in the aftermath of Major League Baseball’s crackdown on pitchers and their usage of foreign substances to improve their grip on baseballs.

Advertisement

But, somehow, Richards found a way, navigating his way out of that first-inning jam to go five innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. He should have picked up first win since May 19 at Toronto but wound up with a no-decision after the A’s rallied in the eighth to tie it, 4-4, and send it into extra innings.

Richards fought his way through his early adversity and was bolstered by his defense when Kiké Hernández, playing second base, initiated a double play off a Matt Olson line drive. It set the tone for a redemptive performance by the beleaguered 33-year-old righthander.

Richards navigated his way through five innings plus two batters, allowing just two runs on five hits. The A’s jumped on the board in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead on Seth Brown’s RBI triple.

But the Red Sox capitalized on a couple of gift-wrapped runs by the error-prone A’s to support Richards.

Kemp misplayed Xander Bogaerts’s groundball to second and was charged with a fielding error. Then Rafael Devers scalded a ball off A’s starter Cole Irvin toward Kemp that he couldn’t handle.

With runners on first and second, A’s catcher Sean Murphy attempted to nab Devers at first base on a back pick but watched his throw bounce past first baseman Matt Olson. The A’s second error of the game allowed Bogaerts to score the tying run all the way from second base..

Advertisement

The Sox then took a 2-1 lead when Hunter Renfroe lofted a sacrifice fly to center field, enabling Devers to score the go-ahead run..

J.D. Martinez, who made his 16th start of the season in left field for the Sox, hit an RBI single to the gap in left-center that allowed Boston to expand its lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning.

Richards went out to start the sixth, but gave up a single by Matt Chapman and an RBI double by Frank Schwindel, manager Alex Cora decided Richards was done for the day, summoning Hirokazu Sawamura from the bullpen.

After the A’s closed the gap to 3-2, Hernández gave the Sox a two-run buffer when he belted his 10th homer of the season off Irvin to straightaway center with two outs in the seventh.

Josh Taylor relieved Sawamura and survived a shaky seventh before turning over to Yacksiel Rios in the eighth that proved calamitous for the Sox when the A’s rallied for a pair of runs to tie it, 4-4, on Seth Brown’s RBI double that scored Sean Murphy and prompted Darwinzon Hernandez to be summoned from the pen.

Hernandez hardly fared any better when he allowed the A’s to tie it on walk to Kemp and an RBI single by Andrus that made it 4-4. Hernandez got out of the inning by inducing Olson to fly to center field.

Advertisement

Adam Ottavino entered the bottom of the ninth and prevented the A’s from pushing across the winning run after allowing Chapman to reach on a lead-off single. Chapman went to second on a sacrifice bunt, and wound up getting stranded there after Ottavino struck out Ramon Laureano, and then induced Murphy to ground out to third.

Sergio Romo did the same for the A’s in the 10th,, striking out Alex Verdugo for the third out after Murphy threw out lead baserunner Danny Santana at third base.

The A’s threatened in the bottom of the 10th when they loaded the bases against Brandon Workman, but were stymied when they were unable to push across the winning run. Kemp popped up on a bunt attempt for the first out, Elvis Andrus then hit a sharply-struck line out to left, and Murphy was cut down at the plate by Martinez, sending it to the 11th.

The A’s threatened in the bottom of the 11th against Workman, who issued a lead-off walk to Olson before inducing Chapman to hit a sacrifice fly to right that advanced Andrus to third. Olson moved up to second on Skye Bolt’s fielder’s choice ground out. With runners on second and third, Workman got out of the jam by getting Laureano to fly to left.

After the Sox took a 6-4 lead, the A’s battled back in the bottom of the 12th off Matt Andriese, who gave up a grounball hit

Advertisement







