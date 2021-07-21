Natick couple stalked and harassed by eBay files suit

After Wenig repeatedly complained to subordinates about the couple’s newsletter, eBay employees threatened the couple online and sent them items including live insects, a bloody pig mask, and a funeral wreath, according to previous criminal charges . The harassment escalated in August 2019 when eBay employees traveled to Natick to stalk the couple in person.

Ina and David Steiner drew the ire of top eBay executives, including former CEO Devin Wenig, for publishing an online newsletter called EcommerceBytes that reported on the company and its industry.

A Natick couple subjected to a bizarre harassment and stalking campaign by eBay employees sued the e-commerce giant in federal court on Wednesday, alleging they had been emotionally and psychologically tortured.

In the new lawsuit, the couple charge that the company and its security team “engaged in a coordinated effort to intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence the Steiners, in order to stifle their reporting on eBay.”

“I want everybody who was involved to be held responsible,” Ina Steiner said at a press conference in Boston on Wednesday. “When we were attacked it was just terrifying... I saw how it affected me, I saw how it affected David, and it is not right.”

eBay did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company issued a statement last year apologizing to the Steiners and said it had thoroughly investigated the matter.

The alleged deliveries to a Natick couple included a Halloween mask featuring a bloody pig face and the book “Grief Diaries: Surviving the Loss of a Spouse.” Handout via FBI Boston

The Steiners’ legal team is led by Boston lawyer Rosemary Scapicchio, perhaps best known for representing Sean K. Ellis, who was freed from prison after 22 years when his murder conviction was overturned in 2015.

Scapicchio said eBay’s response to the situation involving Steiners was not adequate.

“They didn’t hold their leaders responsible for this action; instead they took the coward’s way out. They allowed their leaders to resign,” she said Monday, adding that the company’s chief executive left with a $57 million severance package. “What message does that send to corporate America?”

The lawsuit names as defendants the company, a contractor called Progressive F.O.R.C.E. Concepts, former CEO Wenig, and almost a dozen former employees and contractors. Five of the former employees have already pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges.

The eBay story became public last year when federal prosecutors charged several members of the harassment team with criminal infractions. But the lawsuit offers a view into the Steiners’ lives as the harassment occurred.

The couple said they had no idea who had targeted them and feared they would be killed. They installed security cameras around their home and began sleeping in separate bedrooms so that one person could escape if the other was attacked, the suit said.

“It was devastating... that anybody at eBay was involved,” Ina Steiner said. “It is shattering to spend 20 years, my career, reporting on e-commerce and small businesses, to find out who did this to us.”

The Steiners said on Monday that they still experience trauma from what happened years ago.

“We have eight security cameras around our house now, we have door alarms that sound every time you open the front and back doors, we take circuitous routes anytime we go places,” David Steiner said. “We drive with a video camera on the rear window of our car to make sure no one is tailing us.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman. Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.