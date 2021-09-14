Only a few hours are left until polls close in historic Boston preliminary mayoral election

Voters have until polls close at 8 p.m. to make their picks. The top two vote getters Tuesday will face off in the Nov. 2 final election.

A total of 53,472 people, or 12.2 percent of voters, had cast ballots in the city’s 22 wards as of a 3 p.m. tally, the city’s election office said. Turnout in Boston preliminary elections is often low.

Boston residents are heading to the polls this evening, taking advantage of the final few hours of voting to cast ballots for a historically diverse set of candidates.

No matter who goes on to the final, change is coming to the mayor’s office that will reflect the city’s shifting demographics. The five major candidates are all people of color, and four of them are women. Boston has only ever elected white men as its leaders.

Niki Kobacker, who voted at the Condon Community Center in South Boston, called it “really exciting for Boston.”

“For how many years, it’s been, ‘Is it the Irish guy or the Italian guy?’ " said Kobacker, 67. “You feel like Boston’s joining the rest of the world.”

The major candidates are: Acting Mayor Kim Janey; City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu; and the city’s former economic development chief, John Barros.

Wu, an Asian-American, appears to be the frontrunner in the field of five, according to polls. Campbell and Janey, who are Black, are in a close race for the second spot on the ballot along with Essaibi George, who is Arab-American. Barros, who is Black, is trailing the pack.

A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll found that the issues Bostonians care most about in this election are education (20 percent), housing (19 percent), racism and equity (17 percent), and the economy and jobs (14 percent).

The mayor’s office opened up after former mayor Martin J. Walsh was picked by President Biden in January to become labor secretary.

Linda Cox, an 82-year-old retired editor and book store owner who voted at the State House, said she was compelled by the historic nature of the race.

“It’s very exciting to have all these women, and five leading candidates of color,” said Cox. “It’s a breath of fresh air.”

The turnout numbers provided by the city in its 3 p.m. update included an unknown number of in-person early votes and mail-in votes, making it difficult to determine exactly how turnout was trending. City authorities have said that as of Friday, more than 21,000 people had already voted, including 16,000 mail-in ballots and 5,000 in-person votes at early voting sites.

Recent preliminary elections have seen low turnout. In 2013, the first open race in 20 years, only 113,319 people voted in the preliminary. The city had more than 300,000 registered voters at the time. In 2017, when Walsh ran for re-election, only 56,400 people voted in the preliminary. There are now more than 400,000 registered voters, according to city election data.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin has predicted that 100,000 to 110,000 voters could turn out for the election.

Voters can find their polling station on the state secretary’s website. Mail-in ballots can no longer be mailed, but can be put in drop boxes until 8 p.m

