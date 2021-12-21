‘The Commonwealth can and must do more’: Pressley urges Baker to take stronger measures to combat Omicron wave

“As we continue to experience a winter surge and are now faced with the new threat of the even more contagious Omicron variant , it is incumbent upon policymakers, at all levels of government, to act aggressively to center the public health and keep our collective constituents safe and healthy,” Pressley said in the letter to Baker, which was shared with the Globe.

In a letter to Baker on Tuesday, Pressley urged the state to take “immediate action to mitigate the ongoing spread of the coronavirus,” as Massachusetts has reached the grim milestone of more than 1 million cases and nearly 20,000 deaths, disproportionately impacting disenfranchised families and communities of color.

A day after Boston expanded vaccine requirements for city workers and those gathering in certain public establishments, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley pushed Governor Charlie Baker to take similar precautions, as a wave of COVID-19 infections spreads across Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“Our communities need a data-driven and holistic statewide plan to combat this ongoing pandemic and save lives,” Pressley said.

Earlier Tuesday, Baker announced a new advisory encouraging residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces, activated 500 National Guard members to assist at hospitals, and ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures, to cut down on hospital admissions amid the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

And, last week, the Baker administration disbursed more than 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests in high-need communities, helping to provide testing mechanisms as families gather for the holidays. But Pressley urged Baker to do more, warning that “testing alone is simply not enough.”

“The Commonwealth can and must do more to ensure our most vulnerable communities are protected,” Pressley said.

The congresswoman specifically asked Baker to reinstate a statewide indoor mask policy as a mandate, rather than an advisory, and to adopt a Massachusetts COVID-19 Action Plan put forward by public health experts and community leaders to more aggressively mitigate the surge. That plan includes strategies to expand access to free testing, including the distribution of more free rapid tests.

Advertisement

Pressley also urged Baker to increase resources for mobile vaccination clinics and to expand partnerships with community health centers, to offer vaccinations and boosters. She also called for stronger safety and distancing protocols in schools and workplaces, such as proper ventilation and an expansion of the statewide school mask policy beyond January.

The state, Pressley said, should also continue to publish comprehensive data on vaccination rates and COVID-19 infections, including breakthrough cases.

Pressley cited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing that every county across Massachusetts is seeing increases in transmission rates, and pointed to warnings from experts that the upcoming holiday gatherings and travel will likely exacerbate those spikes.

“Public health experts note that masks remain simple and effective tools for limiting COVID-19 spread — especially as we navigate the winter months and traditional cold and flu seasons,” Pressley said. “It is clear, implementing a universal indoor mask policy now can help mitigate these spikes and help save lives.”

Pressley’s letter comes a day after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced new vaccine requirements for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment establishments in the city: Beginning Jan. 15, patrons of such businesses will be required to show proof of at least one vaccination shot; they must show proof of a second shot after Feb. 15.

Advertisement

Moreover, the city is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated, and eliminated an option for city workers to be regularly tested instead of being vaccinated.

In her letter Tuesday, Pressley urged Baker to specifically support efforts to boost vaccination rates, for adults and eligible children, and to work better to provide testing and “dispel any fear and misinformation that remains a barrier in our most vulnerable communities.”

She said residents in her district, which largely includes Boston’s poorest communities, have been disproportionately hurt by the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

“In this moment, our shared constituents deserve bold leadership and evidence-based policies that will mitigate COVID-19 transmission and save lives,” Pressley said. “I stand ready to partner in any way necessary to ensure our most vulnerable communities are able to access the lifesaving resources and vaccinations necessary to combat this unprecedented pandemic.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.