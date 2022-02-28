RMV vendor system outage creates slowdowns Monday

A Registry of Motor Vehicles vendor system was down Monday, briefly leaving employees statewide unable to process transactions quickly.
”Some transactions took longer than normal to process,” said Judith Reardon Riley, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. “The vendor made a system change, and all transactions are now processing normally.”
It was not immediately clear how long the disruption lasted, or how many people were affected.
“The RMV does not anticipate further issues, but will continue to monitor this situation,” Reardon Riley said. “We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been caused during this brief time frame.”
Apologies for the inconvenience. The system is back up. Most times our system or an external system may be down for a short time, so it can be tricky to tweet or not. Please let us know if you need help with another appointment. Thank you and apologies again.— Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) February 28, 2022
The RMV has had other, unrelated system outages affect its services: In April, the system the agency uses for vehicle inspections was down for a weekend. In 2020, a federal ID verification system outage created long lines in RMV locations.
