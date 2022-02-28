RMV vendor system outage creates slowdowns Monday

It was not immediately clear how long the disruption lasted, or how many people were affected.

”Some transactions took longer than normal to process,” said Judith Reardon Riley, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. “The vendor made a system change, and all transactions are now processing normally.”

A Registry of Motor Vehicles vendor system was down Monday, briefly leaving employees statewide unable to process transactions quickly.

“The RMV does not anticipate further issues, but will continue to monitor this situation,” Reardon Riley said. “We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been caused during this brief time frame.”

The RMV has had other, unrelated system outages affect its services: In April, the system the agency uses for vehicle inspections was down for a weekend. In 2020, a federal ID verification system outage created long lines in RMV locations.

