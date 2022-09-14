MBTA board chair, DPU face lawmakers in T safety oversight hearing

The chair of the MBTA’s board of directors Betsy Taylor, director of the DPU’s Transportation Oversight Division, Elizabeth Cellucci, the chair of the DPU, Matthew Nelson, and three MBTA workers will face the members of the Legislature’s joint transportation committee, Representative William Straus, a Mattapoisett Democrat and cochair of the committee said.

State lawmakers on Wednesday are set to question officials from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s oversight board and the Department of Public Utilities, the state agency in charge of overseeing subway safety at the T. It’s the second legislative hearing about transit safety at the beleaguered agency this year .

Straus said the Federal Transit Administration declined an invitation to attend Wednesday’s hearing, which comes just two weeks after the release of the FTA’s safety management inspection findings about the T.

The scathing 90-page report said the T’s focus in recent years on long-term projects came at the expense of day-to-day operations and safety and has left the agency with too few workers and weak safeguards. The conclusions are similar to findings from a group of outside experts in 2019 who conducted a safety audit of the MBTA after several derailments.

The FTA criticized the MBTA’s decision to transfer $500 million from its operating budget to its capital budget earlier this year, a decision approved the the agency’s board of directors.

The T safety troubles have gone largely unchecked, the FTA found, in part because the DPU is not providing proper oversight.

Senator Brendan Crighton, a Lynn Democrat and cochair of the committee, said “Bringing [DPU] to the table is very important given the 2019 report and the FTA report, there are many questions about lapses in oversight.”

Straus said the report “provides the basis for the committee to continue its examination of the safety practices throughout the MBTA.”

“Frustration is not a sufficient word,” he said about the similarities to the 2019 report. “The public has to have confidence in the safety of the T’s operations.”

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.