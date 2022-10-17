Malden, Haverhill schools shutter amid teachers strike

Teachers and district leaders in both school districts are trying to hammer out new three-year contracts. After unsuccessful talks over the last few months, members of both unions voted on Friday to authorize the strikes.

Thousands of students — more than 7,700 in Haverhill, and 6,100 in Malden — will remain out of school while educators protest outside their schools.

All campuses in the Malden and Haverhill schools districts are closed Monday and hundreds of teachers are picketing after negotiations between the educators and their districts broke down over the weekend and failed to reach a contract .

Hundreds of teachers, parents and students gathered Saturday outside Malden City Hall rallying for new contracts and equitable pay in both districts.

On Sunday night, Malden school officials announced they had reached an impasse in negotiating with union leaders and will be requesting a mediator from the state Department of Labor Relations. In Haverhill, talks between union representatives and district officials are expected to resume at 8 a.m. with a mediator.

According to state data, Haverhill teachers were paid an average of about $74,300 in 2019-2020, about $10,000 less than the statewide average of about $84,600, while Malden’s teachers earned slightly more than the state average, about $84,800.

Public employees including teachers are barred from striking under state law and the unions could face fines for their actions.

Teachers in Brookline went on strike in May, closing all nine of the district’s schools. After spending hours in negotiations deep into the night, the district and educators announced an agreement, reopening schools the following day. As part of the deal, the union agreed to pay $50,000 in damages.

