Jury awards man $33 million over wrongful conviction after trial where ‘Whitey’ Bulger loomed large

The jury of four men and six women deliberated for just over two hours before reaching its verdict, after several days of testimony.

By state law, the award will be capped at $1 million, though Weichel could be entitled to additional money for lawyers’ fees and other costs. He also has a separate civil lawsuit pending in federal court.

In a swift and sweeping verdict, a Suffolk Superior Court jury ordered the state to pay $33 million to Fred Weichel for the nearly 36 years he spent in prison for a 1980 slaying he didn’t commit.

The jurors were asked to decide three specific questions: Did Weichel prove by clear and convincing evidence that he was innocent of murder; that he was not an accessory after the fact; and that he was not engaged in witness intimidation related to the slaying. The jurors ruled in favor of Weichel on all questions.

Weichel, now 70, looked relieved as the verdict was announced.

In 2017, a judge overturned Weichel’s first-degree murder conviction for the 1980 slaying of 25-year-old Robert LaMonica in South Boston.

Under state law, former prisoners who were wrongfully convicted can sue for compensation, but they must prove “by clear and convicting evidence” they are innocent of the crime, or any other felony related to it. The cloud of notorious South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger hovered over the trial, with Weichel testifying that Bulger threatened to kill him and his family if he ever mentioned a man suspected in the slaying. One of Bulger’s former cohorts, Kevin Weeks, also testified.

