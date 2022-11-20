World Cup 2022: Meet the 26 players on the US Men’s National Team roster who are vying for glory in Qatar

The US is making its first appearance in the global tournament since 2014 and is in Group B with Wales, England, and Iran.

The US Men’s National soccer team will begin its quest for a World Cup on Monday in Qatar.

Here’s a breakdown of each player selected by coach Gregg Berhalter (in alphabetical order).

Team-by-team previews | Daily schedule and results | More World Cup stories

Brenden Aaronson

MIDFIELDER, AGE 22

Club team: Leeds United (Premier League)

Advertisement

Hometown: Medford, N.J.

The former Philadelphia Union star led the USMNT in points (11) in 2021, and will be counted on to provide offense. He was transferred to Leeds in the Premier League in May for $30 million. Aaronson five goals and six assists in 24 career national appearances.

Kellyn Acosta

MIDFIELDER, AGE 27

Club team: Los Angeles FC (MLS)

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Acosta appeared in 21 USMNT games in 2021, the most by a player in a calendar year since 1994. He is the first Japanese American man to play in the World Cup for the US and has been part of national team rosters dating back to the 2011 U-17 World Cup. Acosta helped lead LAFC to the 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Tyler Adams

MIDFIELDER, AGE 23

Club team: Leeds United (Premier League)

Hometown: Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

A starter in the midfield who can generate offense, Adams appeared in 13 of 14 qualifying games, tying for the team lead. He was transferred in July from RB Leipzig (Bundesliga) to Leeds for $24 million. Adams captained the USMNT nine times prior to the World Cup.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

DEFENDER, AGE 24

Club team: Celtic FC (Scottish Premiership)

Hometown: Southend-on-Sea, England

Despite being born and raised in England, Carter-Vickers has played with US national teams since the U-18 level because his father, former NBA player Howard Carter, is an American citizen. He joined Celtic on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2021-22 season and signed a four-year contract with the club worth approximately $7.1 million in June.

Advertisement

Luca de la Torre

MIDFIELDER, AGE 24

Club team: RC Celta de Vigo (La Liga)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

The playmaking midfielder from San Diego is expected to come off the bench. de la Torre won the CONCACAF U-20 championship with the US in 2017. He signed a four-year contract with Celta de Vigo this year and made his debut in the top Spanish division against Real Madrid on August 20.

AC Milan's Sergiño Dest fights for a loose ball with a midfielder from Monza during an October Serie A match. Dest is on loan from Barcelona. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Sergiño Dest

DEFENDER, AGE 22

Club team: AC Milan (Serie A)

Hometown: Almere, Netherlands

The 2019 US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year, Dest led the U-20 men’s national team to the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup. Dest, whose father is Surinamese American, is on loan to Milan from FC Barcelona, where he set milestones as the first American to score for the powerhouse club and the first to play in El Clasico, Barcelona’s rivalry clash with Real Madrid.

Jesus Ferreira

FORWARD, AGE 21

Club team: FC Dallas (MLS)

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Ferreira, the son of former Colombian star David Ferreira, scored 18 goals for FC Dallas last season to earn 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year honors. The Colombia native has recorded seven goals and four assists in 15 national matches since joining the USMNT after earning US citizenship in 2019.

Advertisement

Ethan Horvath

GOALKEEPER, AGE 27

Club team: Luton Town (English Championship League)

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Horvath will be the backup to starter Matt Turner. The Colorado native has played for Molde in Norway and Club Brugge in Belgium. He is with Luton Town on loan from fellow Championship League team Nottingham Forest. Horvath has two clean sheets in eight national appearances. His father, Peter, was a teacher and soccer coach at Columbine High School during the deadly shooting in 1999.

Sean Johnson

GOALKEEPER, AGE 33

Club team: New York City FC (MLS)

Hometown: Lilburn, Ga.

A captain for NYC FC, Johnson earned his first MLS All-Star nod this season after logging a career-high 14 shutouts in his 13th MLS season. He has gone 767 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal in international play and is expected to operate as a reserve behind Matt Turner.

Aaron Long

DEFENDER, AGE 30

Club team: New York Red Bulls (MLS)

Hometown: Oak Hills, Calif.

A potential starter on the back line, Long is finally recovered from an achilles injury he suffered in May of 2021. He’s made 29 national appearances and the USMNT is 5-0-0 when he’s served as team captain. The California native is also a captain for the Red Bulls.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 19: Weston McKennie of United States reacts during the United States Training and Press Conference at Al Gharafa SC Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Weston McKennie

MIDFIELDER, AGE 24

Club team: Juventus (Serie A)

Hometown: Little Elm, Texas

McKennie earned Player of the Tournament honors during the USMNT’s 3-2 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final after scoring the equalizer. The Texas native has nine career goals in 37 national appearances and will be a starter in the midfield. He began his international career in the Bundesliga with Schalke. In 2020, he joined Juventus on loan, becoming the first American player to join the roster.

Advertisement

Shaq Moore

DEFENDER, AGE 26

Club team: Nashville SC (MLS)

Hometown: Powder Springs, Ga.

Moore notched the fastest goal in CONCACAF Gold Cup history with his score 20 seconds into a 1-0 win against Canada in 2021. He helped the USMNT win the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup championship and is a possible starting option on the back line with his ability to contain in space.

Jordan Morris

FORWARD, AGE 28

Club team: Swansea City (English Championship League)

Hometown: Mercer Island, Wash.

A former star for the Seattle Sounders, Morris won’t start but will come off the bench late in games if the US need a goal. He has 11 career goals in 49 national appearances. Morris missed all of 2021 after an ACL tear and played in all six matches during 2022 qualifying.

Yunus Musah

MIDFIELDER, AGE 19

Club team: Valencia (La Liga)

Hometown: London

The youngest team member has the most minutes played by a USMNT teenager. He was born in the Bronx, but grew up in Italy and England. The creative midfielder has made 19 national appearances and has played the most La Liga matches by a USMNT member.

Christian Pulisic

FORWARD, AGE 24

Club team: Chelsea (Premier League)

Hometown: Hershey, Pa.

The three-time winner of the U.S. Male Player of the Year award, Pulisic is the star for the Americans. He has 21 career goals in 52 national appearances, tied for seventh most all-time. Pulisic had six goals during the 2021-22 season for Chelsea, becoming the third USMNT player to register 20 career goals in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Tim Ream

DEFENDER, AGE 35

Club team: Fulham FC (Premier League)

Hometown: St. Louis

At 35, Ream is the oldest USMNT member. He brings veteran abroad experience and may join Walker Zimmerman in the starting lineup on defense. He’s made 46 career national appearances, recorded three assists during World Cup qualifying, and currently serves as a club captain for Fulham in the English Premier League.

Gio Reyna

FORWARD, AGE 22

Club team: Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.

The 2020 US Young Male Player of the Year is the son of Claudio Reyna, who played in four World Cups for the US and was captain in 2002 and 2006. Gio was injured for most of the World Cup qualifying, but has four goals in 14 career national appearances. He made his Bundesliga debut at age 17 in 2020, breaking a record set by Pulisic for youngest American to appear in the league.

Antonee Robinson

DEFENDER, AGE 25

Club team: Fulham (Premier League)

Hometown: Liverpool, England

A teammate of Tim Ream at Fulham, Robinson led all players in minutes during qualifying. He’s the starting left back and won’t come off the field much during the World Cup. He grew up in England and earned U.S. citizen through his grandmother, who lived in White Plains, N.Y.

Cristian Roldan

MIDFIELDER, AGE 27

Club team: Seattle Sounders (MLS)

Hometown: Pico Rivera, Calif.

The reserve has come a long way since appearing in an Adidas commercial at 9 years old. He registered two assists in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup while helping the United States win the championship. Roldan is a former Gatorade National High School Player of the Year and competes on the Sounders with younger brother Alex.

Josh Sargent

FORWARD, AGE 22

Club team: Norwich City (English Championship League)

Hometown: O’Fallon, Mo.

Sargent became the first player to compete for US U-17, U-20, and senior national teams in the same year when he did so in 2017. He was also named 2017 US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year and has five goals in 21 appearances with the USMNT.

Joe Scally

DEFENDER, AGE 19

Club team: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga)

Scally logged his first senior men’s national team appearance on June 1 in a friendly against Morocco. He became one of the youngest pros in American soccer history when he signed with New York City FC at age 15 in 2018.

Matt Turner (right) and Sean Johnson, two of the three goalkeepers on the USMNT roster, take part in a training session on Sunday, on the eve of their first World Cup game. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Matt Turner

GOALKEEPER, AGE 28

Club team: Arsenal (Premier League)

Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.

The former Revolution keeper and the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is expected to be the starter in net. The Fairfield alum has 14 shutouts in 20 career national appearances, as his strong performance helped the USMNT qualify for the World Cup. He’s currently a backup for Arsenal after transferring to the Premier League earlier this year.

Tim Weah

FORWARD, AGE 22

Club team: Lille (Ligue 1)

Hometown: Rosedale, N.Y.

Weah’s father George was a Liberian soccer star who won the 1995 Ballon d’Or. Tim, who was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., choose to play for the USMNT over France, Jamaica, and Liberia. He’s a talented winger and slotted into the starting lineup. He’s won Ligue 1 titles in France for PSG and Lille. His father, who is now the president of Liberia, will be in attendance in Qatar.

Haji Wright

FORWARD, AGE 24

Club team: Antalyaspor (Süper Lig)

Hometown: Los Angeles

Wright became the 56th USMNT player to score in his debut when he found the net in a friendly against Morocco on June 1. Though he has appeared in just three senior national team contests so far, Wright could offer a change of pace as a 6-foot-3 striker if the team needs a big body for a goal. He plays in the Turkish Super League, the top flight in Turkey.

DeAndre Yedlin

DEFENDER, AGE 29

Club team: Inter Miami CF (MLS)

Hometown: Seattle

Yedlin will make his second World Cup appearance after playing in three matches in Brazil in 2014. He’s the only team member with World Cup experience and has played in 75 career national matches.

Walker Zimmerman

DEFENDER, AGE 29

Club team: Nashville FC (MLS)

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Ga.

Zimmerman, the two-time MLS Defender of the Year, is the heart and soul of the back line and will be tasked with stopping the opponent’s top striker. He’s made 33 national appearances and was part of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup title team.



