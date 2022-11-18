Your day-by-day TV schedule for the 2022 World Cup

The group stage — here’s a rundown of each team in each group — will conclude on Friday, Dec. 2. Round of 16 games begin on Dec. 3.

On Sunday, Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the monthlong tournament that is sure to captivate fans across the world.

The World Cup is finally here.

The United States is in Group B. The USMNT will face Wales at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21; England at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and Iran at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Among those four teams, the two with the best record will advance to the round of 16.

Throughout the World Cup, we’ll be updating this article with results from each game. Bookmark this page and come back to get the latest information.

Time difference

Qatar follows Arabian Standard Time, and is eight hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

Games kick off at the following times in Boston: 5 a.m. (1 p.m. Qatar time), 8 a.m. (4 p.m. Qatar time), 10 a.m. (6 p.m. Qatar time), 11 a.m. (7 p.m. Qatar time), and 2 p.m. (10 p.m. Qatar time).

How to watch the World Cup

If you have cable: The World Cup will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

How to stream World Cup games: If you have cable login credentials, you can also watch on the Fox Sports app.

If you don’t, you can also watch on Peacock Premium for a cost.

If you cut the cord: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo ,and YouTube TV all have Fox channels as part of their packages.

For Spanish-language broadcast: Games will air on Telemundo and Universo.

World Cup 2022 schedule and TV info: Group Stage

All times EST.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m., FS1

Monday, Nov. 21

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m., FS1

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m., Fox

United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS1

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m., FS1

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m., Fox

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m., FS1

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m., FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m., Fox

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m., Fox

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m., FS1

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m., FS1

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m., Fox

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m., Fox

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m., FS1

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m., FS1

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m., Fox

England vs. United States, 2 p.m., Fox

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m., FS1

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m., FS1

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m., FS1

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m., FS1

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m., FS1

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m., FS1

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m., FS1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m., FS1

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m., FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., Fox

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m., Fox

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m., Fox

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m., FS1

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m., FS1

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m., Fox

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m., Fox

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1

Thursday, Dec. 1

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m., FS1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., Fox

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m., FS1

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m., Fox

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m., Fox

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., FS1

Round of 16 games

Saturday, Dec. 3

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Dec. 4

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Monday, Dec. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, Dec. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Friday, Dec. 9

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Saturday, Dec. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, Dec. 13

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox

Saturday, Dec. 17

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox

Sunday, Dec. 18

Final: 10 a.m., Fox













Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.