Your day-by-day TV schedule for the 2022 World Cup

The World Cup is finally here.
On Sunday, Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the monthlong tournament that is sure to captivate fans across the world.
The group stage — here’s a rundown of each team in each group — will conclude on Friday, Dec. 2. Round of 16 games begin on Dec. 3.
The United States is in Group B. The USMNT will face Wales at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21; England at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and Iran at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Among those four teams, the two with the best record will advance to the round of 16.
Throughout the World Cup, we’ll be updating this article with results from each game. Bookmark this page and come back to get the latest information.
Time difference
Qatar follows Arabian Standard Time, and is eight hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.
Games kick off at the following times in Boston: 5 a.m. (1 p.m. Qatar time), 8 a.m. (4 p.m. Qatar time), 10 a.m. (6 p.m. Qatar time), 11 a.m. (7 p.m. Qatar time), and 2 p.m. (10 p.m. Qatar time).
How to watch the World Cup
If you have cable: The World Cup will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Sports 1.
How to stream World Cup games: If you have cable login credentials, you can also watch on the Fox Sports app.
If you don’t, you can also watch on Peacock Premium for a cost.
If you cut the cord: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo ,and YouTube TV all have Fox channels as part of their packages.
For Spanish-language broadcast: Games will air on Telemundo and Universo.
World Cup 2022 schedule and TV info: Group Stage
All times EST.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m., FS1
Monday, Nov. 21
England vs. Iran, 8 a.m., FS1
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m., Fox
United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS1
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m., FS1
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m., Fox
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m., Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m., FS1
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m., FS1
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m., Fox
Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m., Fox
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m., FS1
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m., FS1
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m., Fox
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m., Fox
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m., FS1
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m., Fox
England vs. United States, 2 p.m., Fox
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m., FS1
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m., FS1
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m., FS1
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m., FS1
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m., FS1
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m., FS1
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m., FS1
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m., FS1
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m., FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., Fox
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m., Fox
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m., Fox
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m., FS1
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m., Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m., FS1
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m., Fox
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m., Fox
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m., FS1
Thursday, Dec. 1
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m., FS1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m., Fox
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m., FS1
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m., Fox
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m., FS1
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m., Fox
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., FS1
Round of 16 games
Saturday, Dec. 3
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Dec. 4
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Monday, Dec. 5
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Dec. 6
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Friday, Dec. 9
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Saturday, Dec. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Tuesday, Dec. 13
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Wednesday, Dec. 14
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., Fox
Saturday, Dec. 17
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m., Fox
Sunday, Dec. 18
Final: 10 a.m., Fox
