Murder and misogyny

It has been quite a week around here when it comes to men taking the lives of women they’re supposed to love.

On Wednesday, Brian Walshe was finally arraigned in the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, who went missing on the first day of the year. Prosecutors say that after killing his wife, Walshe, a con-man who’d been awaiting sentencing in a federal fraud case, dismembered her body and dumped it.

The charges grew inevitable as the clumsy lies Brian Walshe told investigators unraveled over the last couple of weeks. As the case progresses, we will likely see the unspooling of a familiar story, about the darker reality of a marriage that looked perfect on social media: After all, before they were married, Brian Walshe threatened to kill Ana and her friend, a threat she took seriously enough to report to D.C. police. In addition to searching for information on dismembering and disposing of a body around the time of Ana’s disappearance, Brian Walshe was also allegedly searching for information on divorce. In the days before her death, Ana pleaded with her mother in Serbia to come visit right away, convincing her something was wrong.

This week, too, Victor Carter was arraigned in the December murder of Amber Buckner. It’s unclear whether the two were officially a couple: They were friends, at least, and tenants at a house in Stoughton. About a week before he allegedly killed her, Carter punched Buckner in the head without warning and was asked to leave the house. The woman who owned the house said Carter and Buckner made up. But prosecutors say he then killed Buckner on December 13th, stabbing the 40-year-old woman some 30 times.

Rounding out this gruesome trifecta is Mohammed Chowdhury, a Boston convenience store clerk who allegedly tried to have his wife and her boyfriend killed but, in what passes for good news in these grim days, failed because the assassins he hired were actually FBI agents. Chowdhury, 46, who appeared in federal court on Tuesday, allegedly told the undercover agents he was angry at his wife of 12 years because he had “brought her to the United States from Bangladesh, paid money for her, had two children with her, and … she cheated on him with another guy and kicked [him] out of the house.”

That’s three arraignments in just one state, in just one week. It feels like a sudden outbreak, but that is just an accident of timing: Men (and it is mostly men) are killing their partners, or coming close, all year long, all over the country. Still.

We take abuse survivors’ stories more seriously than we used to; we’ve more ways to help them escape; we’re better at policing. We know the signs that indicate abusers are likely to attempt murder and that their victims are most vulnerable when they’re trying to escape to safety.

But here we are.

I’ve written countless columns on intimate partner violence over the years, trying to frame it in ways that might make more people see it for the absolute – and preventable – crisis that it is, instead of something inevitable, like the weather. I’ve written about white, Black, Hispanic, and Asian victims, in middle-class families and poor ones, in the hope of showing how this scourge knows no boundaries; I’ve argued for better laws, stronger education efforts, more resources for victims who need them.

But the things that drive men like Brian Walshe to kill their partners still seem to be beyond our reach. Men are still motivated by – and leveraging – the misogyny that constricted women back in the 1960s, when my mother suffered years of domestic abuse. That misogyny closed off women’s escape routes and gave men the benefit of the doubt until it was too late, or some miracle set their victims free.

Obviously, we’ve made progress since then, but not nearly enough. The conviction that women are property, to be possessed and controlled, persists. And too often, that still ends in violence.

What is there left to say but stop? Please, please, just stop.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.