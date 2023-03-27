Cause of fire in Scituate that destroyed five beachfront homes is still under investigation

The origin and cause of a five-alarm blaze that destroyed five beachfront homes and damaged three others in Scituate on Friday night remains under investigation, officials said Monday.

The fire before in the Minot Beach area displaced six to 10 people and drew in overall help from 12 communities, Scituate Deputy Fire Chief Mark Donovan said during a press conference Monday afternoon, according to a video broadcast by WBZ-TV. No one was injured in the fire, which started shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Preliminary evidence shows that the flames started at 72 Glades Road and spread, but a determination to the “exact origin or cause”' has not yet been made, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, wrote in an e-mail Monday.