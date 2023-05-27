The Celtics, once again, need to win to keep their season alive. Follow along for live updates from Game 6.

Boston is back in Miami for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. After two decisive wins, the Celtics are down, 3-2, in the series.

“It’s the only choice we have,” coach Joe Mazzulla said. “So, we’re just taking it one day at a time and understanding what we need to do to put ourselves in a position to win.”

Had the Celtics come out firing in Games 1, 2, or 3, they might be wrapping up this Eastern Conference finals by partying in South Beach tonight. Instead, they’re still crawling out of the hole they dug for themselves.

Tonight’s game tips at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch on TNT.

Advertisement

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis from Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, and Khari Thompson. Follow along below.

Click here to refresh | Read more Celtics stories





Joe Mazzulla did not rule Malcolm Brogdon out for Game 6.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ postseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s got to warm up, do his shooting time and kind of see how he feels from there,” Mazzulla told the media before the game.

Brogdon exited Thursday’s Game 5 win with right forearm soreness. He is averaging 6.8 points in 21.2 minutes per game in this series.

‘History is at our doorstep’: Jaylen Brown talks 2004 Red Sox and more ahead of Game 6 — 7:15 p.m.

By Trevor Hass

As the Celtics keep chipping away against the Miami Heat, the comparisons to the 2004 Red Sox continue.

The 2004 Red Sox famously overcame an 3-0 series deficit to outlast the Yankees in the ALCS and eventually capture their first World Series in 86 years.

The Celtics are two wins away from becoming the first team in NBA history to advance after dropping the first three games of a series.

Jaylen Brown, in a pre-game interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin on Saturday, acknowledged that the Celtics have discussed the comparisons between the two teams. ESPN’s Zach Lowe noted in his podcast that the Celtics are watching game-by-game clips of the Red Sox’ comeback along the way.

Advertisement

“The more games that we win, the more the fans talk about it, the more the coaches are bringing it up in the locker room, saying it’s possible and it can be done,” Brown told Chin. “We believe, too.”

Brown told Chin that the Celtics believe they’re the better team but haven’t played like it. He said they feel as though it’s their destiny to advance, much like the Red Sox did 19 years ago.

He and Marcus Smart channeled their inner Kevin Millar by indicating before Game 4 that the Heat shouldn’t let the Celtics win one. They did, then they let it happen again in Game 5, and now the Celtics are halfway there.

“History is at our doorstep,” Brown said, “and we’ve got to respond.”

Through five games, Brown has had a relatively quiet series by his standards, averaging 17.6 points while shooting just 20 percent from 3-point range.

Brown, who had a bag of ice on his left wrist while chatting with Chin, said the injury has nothing to do with watering plants. He said everyone has injuries this time of year, and he’ll never make excuses. His focus is on Game 6.

He said the Celtics need to leave chance out of it, expect physicality and intensity from the Heat, and be mentally tough enough and strong enough to persevere through it.

“It felt like everything was going wrong the first three games,” Brown said. “The last two, it felt like the momentum switched a little bit.”

Advertisement

While the Celtics know the past won’t do them any good, they do believe that their experience erasing 3-2 deficits can only help as they face their steepest challenge yet.

“We feel good,” Brown said. “I think the belief is strong.”

This Celtics team seems to be writing its own anything-is-possible story — 7:00 p.m.

By Chad Finn

There’s no secret here. Never has been with this Celtics team. We know what they have to do to be at their best. They do too.

When they dedicate themselves to playing relentless defense without wavering, play with pace and purpose, and share the ball so that everyone is shooting in rhythm, they are a delight to watch and extremely difficult to beat.

When they don’t? When they are inexplicably disjointed and disconnected? Then they are nothing short of exasperating, and disappointment seems inevitable.

Read the full column here.

Comeback juice — 6:45 p.m.

Maybe these are their lucky jerseys? — 6:40 p.m.

Remember when the Red Sox won seven in a row wearing their yellow City Connect jerseys?

Well, the Celtics are hoping to even the series and win their third straight wearing their green “icon” jerseys tonight. Boston has a 6-1 record in them this postseason.

Watch: Bob Ryan and Tara Sullivan join Chris Gasper to talk Celtics — 6:30 p.m.

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Globe columnist emeritus Bob Ryan and columnist Tara Sullivan joined host Chris Gasper to discuss Boston’s mounting comeback in the Eastern Conference finals.

Watch here:

Bob Ryan on the Celtics' chances at history Share Bob Ryan and Tara Sullivan weigh in on The Celtics’ chances at an improbable comeback. Plus, the Patriots are once again in hot water.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.