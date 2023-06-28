If a bear shows up at your home, here’s what you should do, Mass. officials say

If you see a bear on your property or outside - fear not. The state has compiled a list of tips and safety precautions for homeowners.

In the last couple of weeks, multiple bear sightings were reported in Fall River , Freetown, and Needham. On Tuesday, a black bear was spotted near a wooded area behind BJ’s Wholesale Club in Quincy .

It’s been a bear-y scary summer already with multiple bear sightings around Massachusetts. As the population of black bears has boomed in recent years, bears have moved east into the suburbs of Greater Boston.

The state recommends that those who live in an area with bears remove easily-accessible sources of food from the property. Some bears have become reliant on food and it may attract some unwanted attention.

State wildlife officials say you should make sure your trash is secure and bird feeders are removed from the property. Place your trash barrels out on the morning of trash pickup and make sure to store it in closed containers in a garage or shed. You can also try using double bags to help reduce the smell of food. Make sure to feed any pets inside and clean a grill after each use.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police also recommend not leaving any small pets unattended if there has been a bear sighting in the area.

If you see a bear while you are outside, state wildlife officials advise people to make sounds such as clapping or talking which will alert the bear of your presence while slowly backing up. Officials also recommend people to leash their dogs and try to stay a respectful distance away from the bear if they are out in the woods or on a hiking trail.

Police across the state have asked residents to leave the large animals alone as well as report any sightings to MassWildlife at the Northeast District Office at 978-772-2145.

The Needham Police Department urged residents in a Facebook post to leave the animals alone after a sighting last week.

“DO NOT, under any circumstances follow or track the bear. You are causing it undo stress,” police wrote on Facebook.

The Division of Fisheries and Wildlife also tells residents to not get in between a female bear and her cubs. If residents want more information they can visit www.mass.gov/bears.

Black bears continue to expand their range in Massachusetts. Division of Fisheries and Wildlife





