Harvard’s legacy admission targeted in civil rights complaint, in wake of national affirmative action ban

The complaint, filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of Boston-area advocacy groups representing Black and Latino residents, calls for a federal investigation of Harvard’s admissions process and an end to so-called legacy and donor-related admissions, which gives admissions preference to the children and relatives of donors and alumni.

The move comes just days after the US Supreme Court, overturning nearly 50 years of precedent, banned the use of race-based affirmative action in college admissions in a case involving Harvard and UNC Chapel Hill.

Reacting to the court ruling, President Biden said Thursday that legacy admissions “stand in the way” of campus diversity. Some colleges and universities have already abandoned those practices, including Amherst College and MIT.

The complaint alleges “continuous and ongoing” violations of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and “declare that Harvard’s ongoing use of Donor and Legacy Preferences is discriminatory and ... that, if Harvard wishes to continue receiving federal funds, it must immediately cease considering an applicant’s relationship to Harvard alumni” and donors in the admissions process, according to the complaint.

Attorneys brought the complaint on behalf of two Massachusetts nonprofits, Chica Project and African Community Economic Development of New England, as well as The Greater Boston Latino Network; all three organizations champion access to education for people of color and advocate fiercely to “close the opportunity divide” between white and nonwhite residents, according to the complaint.

“Your family’s last name and the size of your bank account are not a measure of merit, and should have no bearing on the college admissions process,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, which represents an attorney for the complainants.

In outlining Harvard’s alleged civil rights violations, the complaint draws heavily on language US Supreme Court Justices used in their decision last week to ban affirmative action in the college admissions process.

“As the Supreme Court has put it, how else but ‘negative’ can a preference be described ‘if, in its absence, members of some racial groups would be admitted in greater numbers than they otherwise would have been?’” the complaint asks.

An analysis of Harvard admissions data, which became public through the Supreme Court case, found that the acceptance rate for legacy applicants from 2010 to 2015 was 33.6 percent, about 5.7 times higher than the acceptance rate for non-legacy applicants.

A National Bureau of Economic Research analysis of Harvard admissions from 2014 to 2019 similarly concluded that the relatives of wealthy donors were nearly seven times more likely to be admitted than non-donor-related applicants; meanwhile, the children and relatives of alumni, known as “legacy applicants,” were nearly six times more likely to be admitted.

White students represent close to 70 percent of both donor-related and legacy applicants, making the discriminatory results of this preferential treatment “substantial,” according to the complaint.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, incoming Harvard President Claudine Gay said in a video that the university’s commitment to the educational benefits of diversity remains steadfast.

“We continue to believe deeply that a thriving, diverse intellectual community is essential to academic excellence and critical to shaping the next generation of leaders,” Gay said.

Hilary Burns of the Globe staff contributed to this report.













