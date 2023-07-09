MLB Draft 2023: Tracking Red Sox picks

The Red Sox have the No. 14 and No. 50 picks on Sunday in the first and second rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Boston has recently preferred drafting hitters at high-slot values, highlighted by the first-round selections of Nick Yorke (2020), Marcelo Mayer (2021), and Triston Casas (2018) over the past five drafts. If Chaim Bloom wants to fill a need, however, the Sox farm system has a dearth of potential big league starters.
In the rest of the draft, Boston will pick once in each round. The Sox also get back-to-back compensation picks following the fourth round for losing qualified free agents Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi, who signed this offseason with the Padres and Rangers, respectively.
Here’s the full list of Boston’s picks, with assigned slot values for Rounds 1-10 from soxprospects.com. We’ll be updating this story as the Red Sox make their selections on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, so follow along.
2023 MLB Draft: Red Sox picks
No. 14, first round ($4,663,100)
No. 50, second round ($1,698,000)
No. 83, third round ($846, 800)
No. 115, fourth round ($580, 200)
No. 132, compensation pick ($492,700)
No. 133, compensation pick ($487, 800)
No. 151, fifth round ($408,500)
No. 178, sixth round ($320,200)
No. 208, seventh round ($250,300)
No. 238, eighth round ($201,000)
No. 268, ninth round ($178,600)
No. 298, 10th round ($167,900)
No. 328, 11th round
No. 358, 12th round
No. 388, 13th round
No. 418, 14th round
No. 448, 15th round
No. 478, 16th round
No. 508, 17th round
No. 538, 18th round
No. 568, 19th round
No. 598, 20th round
