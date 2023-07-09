MLB Draft 2023: Tracking Red Sox picks

The Red Sox have the No. 14 and No. 50 picks on Sunday in the first and second rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Boston has recently preferred drafting hitters at high-slot values, highlighted by the first-round selections of Nick Yorke (2020), Marcelo Mayer (2021), and Triston Casas (2018) over the past five drafts. If Chaim Bloom wants to fill a need, however, the Sox farm system has a dearth of potential big league starters.

In the rest of the draft, Boston will pick once in each round. The Sox also get back-to-back compensation picks following the fourth round for losing qualified free agents Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi, who signed this offseason with the Padres and Rangers, respectively.