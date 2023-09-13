FAA probing United Airlines flight that aborted landing at Logan Airport because another plane was on runway

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after a United Airlines flight had to abort its landing at Logan International Airport late Monday night because a plane that had already landed remained on the runway, officials said.
An air traffic controller told the pilot of United Airlines Flight 2267 “to perform a go-around” about 10:45 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.
In aviation, a “go-around” occurs when a flight is forced to abort its landing because a controller or a pilot is concerned that it may not be possible to land safely, according to the San Francisco International Airport.
Officials at United Airlines and at Massport, which operates Logan, did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the incident.
Last month, the FAA awarded Logan nearly $45 million to reduce the risk of near-miss incidents on runways, part of $121 million being split among eight airports to enhance safety.
The windfall will be used to simplify Logan’s airfield layout by removing parts of two taxiways, to rehabilitate pavement on three other taxiways, and to repair more than 10,000 feet of runway, the FAA said in August.
