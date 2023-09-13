FAA probing United Airlines flight that aborted landing at Logan Airport because another plane was on runway

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after a United Airlines flight had to abort its landing at Logan International Airport late Monday night because a plane that had already landed remained on the runway, officials said.

An air traffic controller told the pilot of United Airlines Flight 2267 “to perform a go-around” about 10:45 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.

In aviation, a “go-around” occurs when a flight is forced to abort its landing because a controller or a pilot is concerned that it may not be possible to land safely, according to the San Francisco International Airport.