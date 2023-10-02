Trial of Logan Clegg, man accused of killing retired Concord, N.H., couple on hiking trail, set to begin

The Reids retired to Concord after spending decades involved in humanitarian work overseas where Stephen Reid was employed by USAID. Stephen Reid was a native of Concord, N.H.

According to court records, the trial will be held in Merrimack Superior Court which is located in the same city where Clegg is accused of killing Stephen L. Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende P. Reid, 66, as they hiked on April 18, 2022.

Jury selection is set to start Monday in the double murder trial of Logan L. Clegg, a drifter with a history of international travel who allegedly killed a retired Concord, N.H., couple on a hiking trail near their home last year.

“Steve’s thirty-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy who also helped recently-resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States,’’ the family said last year.

The couple were found were shot to death on the Marsh Loop Trail, a 1.5-mile hike within the wetlands of the Broken Ground trail system in Concord. They had been reported missing one day earlier.

Hours after the Reids were reported missing, police encountered Clegg in the woods, where he had been living for some time, according to court records. He told them his name was Arthur Kelly but investigators nicknamed him the “Mountain Dew Man” because he was carrying several cans of the drink when they met him.

Those soda cans turned out to be vital clues in one of the most intensive homicide investigations in recent New Hampshire history. Police obtained video from a nearby Walmart showing a man buying Mountain Dew on the day the Reids were reported missing. He appeared similar to “Arthur Kelly” but wore a mask and could not be positively identified, according to the affidavit.

The man made 47 visits to the Walmart store between November 2021 to April 2022, records show. On the morning after the Reids were killed, he bought a tent, sleeping bag, and bottle of rubbing alcohol, the affidavit said. He was not seen at the store after April 20, two days after the shooting.

Investigators also determined that a man named Logan Clegg, who had been arrested for burglary in Utah in 2020, looked “remarkably similar to the images of the ‘Mountain Dew Man,’” according to an affidavit in the case.

In May 2022, authorities released a sketch of the man, and Concord police heard from residents who believed someone who resembled the sketch was living in the trail system where the couple’s bodies were found.

The man had been seen carrying packages from Amazon and plastic grocery bags into the woods, the affidavit said.

In August, police returned to the abandoned tent in the woods and found a spent shell casing that matched casings found where the Reids were shot, according to court records.

Last Oct. 11, police learned Clegg had booked an airline ticket from New York to Berlin, Germany, for Oct. 14. They obtained a phone number and used cellphone data to learn he was in Vermont, the affidavit said.

The next day, police found Clegg at a supermarket in Burlington, Vt., and took him into custody on a fugitive of justice warrant from Utah. Clegg denied any involvement in the Reids’ killings, according to the affidavit.

At his campsite in Burlington, police discovered a loaded Glock 17 pistol, $7,150 in cash, and an envelope containing a Romanian passport bearing Clegg’s photo with the name Claude Zemo.

Clegg has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of second degree murder he faces, according to court records.

Clegg had multiple run-ins with law enforcement across the country in the years before his arrest for the Concord killings., including a 2018 incident in which he stabbed a 28-year-old Spokane, Wash., man to death during a fight, the Globe has reported.

