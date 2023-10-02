Watch live: Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics talk upcoming season at media day

The Celtics are holding media day on Monday, the first chance to get president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, coach Joe Mazzulla, and the players on the record after a huge summer of change.
The day’s biggest topic will almost certainly be the new-look roster, headlined by the addition of All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday over the weekend. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams are gone, replaced by Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, as Stevens went all-in with win-now moves.
We’ll be providing updates throughout the day as key figures take to the podium. Follow along with us here.
Watch Celtics media day
NBC Sports Boston is carrying media day live. Watch below:
Click here to refresh
Your Monday morning reading list
Miss all the weekend’s news? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
▪ How the Celtics landed Jrue Holiday and created a lineup that will be hard to beat — Adam Himmelsbach
▪ By trading for Jrue Holiday, the Celtics loudly pronounce they’re in win-now mode — Gary Washburn
▪ Four things to know about new Celtics Jrue Holiday — Amin Touri
▪ ‘This one hurt’: Jayson Tatum says goodbye to former Celtics teammates Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon — Trevor Hass
▪ Celtics sign veteran Wenyen Gabriel to training camp deal — Adam Himmelsbach
