Celtics Media Day

Watch live: Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics talk upcoming season at media day

By Adam Himmelsbach, Amin Touri and Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Brad Stevens (right) has given Joe Mazzulla (left) a revamped roster that now includes Kristaps Porzingis (center).Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Celtics are holding media day on Monday, the first chance to get president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, coach Joe Mazzulla, and the players on the record after a huge summer of change.

The day’s biggest topic will almost certainly be the new-look roster, headlined by the addition of All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday over the weekend. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams are gone, replaced by Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, as Stevens went all-in with win-now moves.

We’ll be providing updates throughout the day as key figures take to the podium. Follow along with us here.

Watch Celtics media day

NBC Sports Boston is carrying media day live. Watch below:

