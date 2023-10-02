Watch live: Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics talk upcoming season at media day

The Celtics are holding media day on Monday, the first chance to get president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, coach Joe Mazzulla, and the players on the record after a huge summer of change.

The day’s biggest topic will almost certainly be the new-look roster, headlined by the addition of All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday over the weekend. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams are gone, replaced by Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, as Stevens went all-in with win-now moves.

We’ll be providing updates throughout the day as key figures take to the podium. Follow along with us here.