The Patriots changed head coaches, but they still have other decisions to make this offseason

Ahead of Mayo’s introductory press conference Wednesday, let’s take a look at the biggest decisions he and Patriots ownership still have to make this offseason.

The Patriots wasted no time naming their next head coach, promoting Jerod Mayo a day after parting ways with Bill Belichick.

▪ General manager

Asked last Thursday if the Patriots planned to hire a general manager before a head coach, all owner Robert Kraft would say is that the organization will “try to move very quickly” on those matters. Kraft’s actions the following day ended up answering that question, as the Patriots elected to announce Mayo as head coach without any corresponding move at general manager.

According to a league source, the Patriots currently do not plan to have anybody hold the “general manager” title next season. As of now, director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf will continue to lead the front office. Other key internal figures include pro scouting director Steve Cargile and director of college scouting Camren Williams.

This offseason is expected to be critical for the Patriots, who have several roster needs and hold the third overall pick in the draft.

▪ Offensive coordinator

Given the wretched state of the offense this past season, the organization clearly needs to make significant changes on that side of the ball. The Patriots ranked at the bottom of the NFL in multiple statistical categories: last in plays run in the red zone (130), tied for 31st in scoring offense (13.9 points per game), tied for 31st in interceptions (21), and tied for 28th in turnover margin (minus-11).

Despite the unit’s ugly performance, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, hired last year for a second stint in New England, remains under contract and is in the mix to return. If the team and O’Brien part ways, however, former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a name to watch, though Belichick’s plans may affect his availability.

Mayo could choose to conduct a wider search involving external candidates. Possibilities include Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson and Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

According to the NFL’s Rooney Rule, clubs looking to fill an open coordinator position must conduct in-person interviews with at least two external candidates who are people of color and/or women.

▪ Defensive coordinator

Mayo already has plans to interview an external candidate for this role, as he’s scheduled to interview Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, according to a league source. The 42-year-old Lukabu spent three seasons (2020-22) as defensive coordinator at Boston College before returning to the NFL.

Given the defense’s impressive performance this season, along with its roster continuity, it would make sense if Mayo opts for an internal hire. Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, who interviewed last year for coordinator openings with the Cardinals and Chargers, would be a strong choice.

The big question for the defensive staff, though, is what does the future hold for linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick? Do the sons plan to follow their father to his next destination? Or would they be open to staying in New England, where they have cultivated relationships of their own and grown their families?

Mayo, who has forged a close friendship with Steve Belichick, has extended job offers to both brothers, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Patriots haven’t officially named a defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia, with Brian Flores, Steve Belichick, and Mayo all serving in that role without the title.

▪ Quarterback

The Patriots have two quarterbacks under contract for next season, but neither Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe is a viable long-term option. The offense has a number of personnel problems, but quarterback should be the top priority.

The decision at offensive coordinator looms large, as the team’s quarterback coaching structure has undergone three changes in three years. Should the Patriots draft a quarterback, they need to create an environment conducive to growth and success.

Other offensive positions that urgently need to be addressed: premium-caliber tackle, traditional No. 1 wide receiver, and third-down running back.

The Patriots requested an interview with Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams, an indication they may be moving on from Cam Achord, who joined Bill Belichick’s staff in 2018.

Achord had been in charge of the special teams for the past three seasons. The unit has regressed during his tenure, with previously uncharacteristic mistakes becoming commonplace.

Last week, the Giants put in a request to interview Williams that was denied by the Falcons. The 38-year-old Williams has spent the past three seasons in Atlanta. Prior to the Falcons, he worked under Patricia for two seasons in Detroit.

