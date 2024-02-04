Watch: Tracy Chapman brings down the house with ‘Fast Car’ performance at 2024 Grammys

The singer-songwriter, who honed her skills busking in Boston as a student at Tufts University back in the day, took the stage in Los Angeles with country crooner Luke Combs to perform her 1988 hit “Fast Car.” The song has returned to the airwaves thanks to a recent cover by Combs, which helped Chapman to earn a Country Music Award in 2023, the first ever won by a black female artist.

The 2024 Grammy Awards brought the star power over the weekend, but few performers shined as bright on Sunday night as Tracy Chapman.

Combs’s version of “Fast Car” was also nominated for a Grammy on Sunday, earning a nod for best country solo performance. However, the award ended up going to Chris Stapleton for his song “White Horse.”

Chapman has already won a few Grammys thanks in part to the song, which appeared on her debut 1988 album “Tracy Chapman” that earned her six Grammy nominations, including wins for best new artist, best female pop vocal performance, and best contemporary folk album.

Everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Taylor Swift was on their feet following the performance of “Fast Car” by Chapman and Combs, with host Trevor Noah praising their rendition of the song.

“That’s right,” Noah said. “Luke Combs, and what a surprise, the legendary Tracy Chapman everybody.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.