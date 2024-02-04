Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys

The 66th annual Grammy Awards brings the noise to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night, with music’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet in style before the evening’s celebration.

A number of notable names have earned nominations this year, including R&B singer SZA, who leads the pack as a nominee across nine categories. Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift has six nominations, including a nod for album of the year. Another best album win would make Swift the all-time leader in the category with four, surpassing music icons like Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.