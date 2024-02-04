Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys

The 66th annual Grammy Awards brings the noise to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night, with music’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet in style before the evening’s celebration.
A number of notable names have earned nominations this year, including R&B singer SZA, who leads the pack as a nominee across nine categories. Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift has six nominations, including a nod for album of the year. Another best album win would make Swift the all-time leader in the category with four, surpassing music icons like Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.
New England native Noah Kahan is also nominated this year, as he faces off against Ice Spice and Jelly Roll in the best new artist category. Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more are nominated this year as well.
Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 2024 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Check out below for the latest updates on the night’s top outfits, best dresses, and other memorable outfits from the red carpet.
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.