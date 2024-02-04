fb-pixel2024 Grammys red carpet live: Photos of best dresses, fashion Skip to main content

Photos of stars arriving on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated February 4, 2024, 1 minute ago
From left: Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 66th annual Grammy Awards brings the noise to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night, with music’s biggest stars hitting the red carpet in style before the evening’s celebration.

A number of notable names have earned nominations this year, including R&B singer SZA, who leads the pack as a nominee across nine categories. Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift has six nominations, including a nod for album of the year. Another best album win would make Swift the all-time leader in the category with four, surpassing music icons like Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

Related: A Taylor-made guide to the Grammys

New England native Noah Kahan is also nominated this year, as he faces off against Ice Spice and Jelly Roll in the best new artist category. Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and more are nominated this year as well.

Advertisement

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 2024 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Check out below for the latest updates on the night’s top outfits, best dresses, and other memorable outfits from the red carpet.

Brandi Carlile attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dawn Richard attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Haley Kalil attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Josh Groban attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kilo House attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Laverne Cox attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Skrillex attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Sunday.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Molly Tuttle attended the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jameela Jamil arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bobby Rush arrived for 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.Frazer Harrison/Getty
Canadian producer Shawn Everett arrived for 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Angela V. Benson attended the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.Frazer Harrison/Getty
Emma Brooks attended the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.Frazer Harrison/Getty
Nene L.A. Shiro attended the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.