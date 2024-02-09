Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis point Celtics in right direction for win over feisty Wizards

But in the first half at TD Garden, the low profile of the opponent seemed to bore the Celtics, as the Wizards raced upcourt for one fast-break basket after another. Boston regained control when it outscored Washington by 20 points during a dominant third quarter, but then needed to hold off a late rally before eventually securing an imperfect 133-129 win to cap this seven-game homestand.

The Wizards entered Friday night’s game against the Celtics with just one victory against a team with a winning record all season. That figure seemed unlikely to change in a road game against the NBA’s best team.

Jayson Tatum had 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead the Celtics. The offense was centered on Kristaps Porzingis post-ups, and the big man was 14 for 14 from the foul line and finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija scored 24 points apiece for the Wizards (9-42), who connected on 20 of 47 3-point attempts.

After a dominant third quarter flipped an 8-point deficit into a comfortable advantage, the Celtics appeared to be in control when leading by 15 points with just 3 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. But one final lull at least made things interesting. An Avdija dunk pulled the Wizards within 131-127 with 30.7 seconds left.

Boston had been 24 for 24 from the foul line before Al Horford made just one of two free throws, but at the other end Avdija missed a 3-pointer that would have made it a 2-point game.

The start of the game went just about as expected. The Celtics relentlessly hunted mismatches involving Jordan Poole and had little trouble bullying their way to the rim against him.

Porzingis also looked to exploit his size advantage against this Washington team that does not start a true center. During one sequence he effortlessly dropped in a one-handed dunk before loudly swatting away an attempt at the other end.

But the Celtics played the rest of the half as if they understood the opponent was inferior. Washington looked to run at every opportunity, and Boston showed just minimal interest in exerting enough effort to stop it.

A breakaway dunk by Eugene Omoruyi capped a 13-2 run that gave the Wizards a 33-25 lead, their largest of the half.

Payton Pritchard flipped momentum back in the Celtics’ favor when he banked in a buzzer-beating heave from about 5 feet behind the halfcourt line, and they rolled that into an 8-0 burst early in the second quarter.

But the Wizards outshot the Celtics by a wide margin over the rest of the second, connecting on 8 of 16 3-pointers while Boston went just 1 for 6 and also struggled to convert decent looks in the paint. The most damaging sequence came in the final 57 seconds, when Kyle Kuzma, Poole, and Avdija combined to drill three in a row, crafting the 9-0 burst that gave their team a surprising 71-64 halftime lead.

The Celtics pushed back in the third quarter by picking up their defensive intensity, slowing Washington’s attack and forcing it to operate in the halfcourt, where little came easily. At the other end, they put even more of an emphasis on controlling the paint, with Porzingis setting the tone with post-ups.

The Wizards mustered just 7 points over the first seven minutes of the period. Washington led, 78-76, before the Celtics closed the quarter with a loud 24-9 run. Tatum scored 9 straight Boston points over the final 1:38 for a 100-87 lead.

Tatum and Porzingis both played the entire third quarter and combined for 27 of the Celtics’ 36 points.

