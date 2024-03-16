Boston University fends off rally to beat Northeastern in men’s Hockey East quarterfinals

Northeastern rallied from a 3-0 deficit to pull within 3-2 on a pair of goals from captain Justin Hryckowian, the second coming at 15:01 of the third. But Celebrini answered just 26 seconds later to give the Terriers a two-goal cushion they would hold on to.

Boston University is headed back to TD Garden after knocking off Northeastern, 4-2, in a Hockey East men’s quarterfinal matchup at Agganis Arena on Saturday. The Terriers got goals from Quinn Hutson, Luke Tuch, Case McCarthy, and Macklin Celebrini, and 21 saves from Mathieu Caron to advance to Friday’s semifinals, where they will look to continue defending last year’s championship.

Northeastern concluded its season at 17-16-3. BU improved to 25-8-2.

Jack Williams nearly gave the Huskies an early lead, stripping McCarthy, BU’s captain, of the puck on the forecheck and swooping in for a wraparound, but Mathieu Caron made the stop at 8:25 of the first.

BU got the first power play of the game when Northeastern defenseman Hunter McDonald went off for a cross-check at 9:27, but the Huskies were able to kill it to keep the game scoreless midway through the first. That’s how it would stay for the remainder of the period, with BU holding an 11-2 edge in shots after 20 minutes.

The Huskies got a scare in the opening minute of the second period when McDonald dropped down to block a shot and took a puck off his leg. The 2022 sixth-round pick of the Flyers struggled to make it over the boards as he made his way off the ice and down the tunnel behind the bench, but he returned without missing a shift.

BU nearly got on the board eight minutes into the second when Cade Webber’s wrister got past Cameron Whitehead, but the puck clanged off the post.

The Terriers finally broke through when Hutson one-timed a pass from Ryan Greene past Whitehead at 9:51 to stake BU to a 1-0 advantage. The lead was nearly doubled less than a minute later on a shorthanded bid when Sam Stevens and Greene skated in on a two-on-one, with Stevens kicking it over to Greene, who was denied by Whitehead.

The lead grew to 2-0 when BU struck on the power play at 13:40 after Jeremy Wilmer found Tuch in front of the net for the one-timer.

McCarthy’s blast from just inside the blue line made it 3-0 at 17:53, but Northeastern captain Justin Hryckowian would answer less than a minute later. His shot went wide but caromed off the boards to his brother Dylan, who sent it back across to Justin for an open-net goal at 18:51 to cap a wild second period.

The Terriers had a 3-1 lead and a 22-13 edge in shots through two periods.

It was a must-win game for Northeastern, which was 19th in the PairWise rankings, the system used to determine the field for the NCAA tournament. The Huskies, the seventh seed in Hockey East, shut out Merrimack, 4-0, in the first round Wednesday.

BU had already locked up a postseason berth, coming in at No. 2 in the PairWise and on track for a No. 1 seed.

It was the fourth meeting between the teams this season, with the previous three ending 4-3 in overtime. After BU won the first matchup on Jan. 9, Northeastern took the next two, including the championship game of the Beanpot, part of a 10-3-1 entering Saturday.

BU is 9-1-1 in its last 11, the lone loss coming in the Beanpot title game, and has won six straight.





