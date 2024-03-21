Best things to do in Rhode Island: March 21-29

My friends, this week brought us both good news (two words: spring sprung!) and bad (two words: Washington Bridge). But no matter which side of the bridge you’re on, I’ve rounded up awesomeness for you — from Taylor Swift trivia to a “Worm Moon” bike ride, restaurant week to live music. We ride.

August Wilson’s “Fences” opens at Trinity Rep March 21, running through April 28. Probably the most well-known play from the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright, directed here by Christopher Windom, “Fences” is set in segregated 1957 Pittsburgh, and sees “former Negro League baseball player Troy Maxson scraping by as a sanitation worker. Once a towering figure in his community, he now only exerts control over his wife and two sons,” as Trinity Rep describes. “Troy’s desire to protect his loved ones from oppression grows warped by his stubbornness and pride.” Trinity last staged the play 30 years ago, so theater fans, make sure to catch it this time around. March 21 is “pay-what-you-wish” night. March 22-26 are preview nights. Opening night is March 27. 201 Washington St., Providence. All details here.

FIRST 2024 GALLERY NIGHT

Advertisement

It’s go-time, art lovers. Like WaterFire, Gallery Night is part of what makes PVD the Creative Capital — and they kick off the 2024 season March 21. Hop a trolley to see galleries, museums and other creative hot spots with one of four free guided tours. Check out the maps online to pick your tour, or go it on your own. #GalleryNightProvidence Details here.

IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLANE… IT’S… !

Nope, I had it right the first time. It’s a bird. On the Superman building. Yup, that traditional Rhody rite-of-spring passage: the Providence Peregrine Live Stream is back thanks to Audubon Society of Rhode Island. This is “thing to do” from your home and you should: I zen out by checking it a few times a day. Internet palate-cleanse. The first egg was revealed March 18 — and a second March 20! #GoFalcons. Watch here.

Advertisement

LEWIS BLACK!

TWO-TIME GRAMMY WINNER LEWIS BLACK IS IN PROVIDENCE MARCH 21! And yes, those caps indicate screaming because yes, I was doing my Lewis Black impersonation. The comedian/actor/writer/professional yeller brings “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour” to The Vets. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $39.50. 1 Avenue of the Arts. Details here.

TOAST TO RHODE ISLAND SPIRITS

Bring your Rhode Island spirit to Rhode Island Spirits’ 5th Anniversary week. The Pawtucket distillery celebrates the big 0-5 with special drinks and products now through March 24 in their tasting room. Expect cocktails “like the Nasturtium Gin Gimlet and Spiked Coffee Milk from the very first 2019 menu,” plus bottles of PawPaw Liqueur, take-home bottles of their signature cocktail Forager’s Gin Greyhound, and more, according to event billing. Wednesday-Friday 4- 8:30 p.m., Saturday 1- 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 1- 6 p.m. 40 Bayley St., Pawtucket. Details here.

GUITAR STARS

I love bluegrass music, and one of my favorites is the legend Del McCoury. Now two protégés — his talented sons — bring their Grammy-winning twang to Rhody. Wear your dancing shoes to Westerly’s United Theatre for the Travelin’ McCourys March 21 at 7 p.m. $35. 5 Canal St., Westerly. Learn more about the band here; event info. here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Chris Spedding Trio plays Jamestown March 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Colony House in Newport. Spedding tours with Bryan Ferry. Drummer Anton Fig and Berklee alum Keith Lentin have worked with a veritable Who’s Who of rock between them. Hosted by Newport Live, at the Colony House, Washington Square, Newport. $35. Read my ‘23 interview with Fig here. Event details here.

NARRAGANSETT RESTAURANT WEEK

Foodies, rev your engines. Narragansett’s Spring Restaurant Week runs March 22-29. Find deals and special menus around the area. For example: Coast Guard House offers a $43.24 prix fixe dinner — you might start with a bowl of New England clam chowder before digging into a roasted half chicken with baby red bliss potatoes and romesco, ending the night with “dessert of the day.” Meanwhile, Spain of Narragansett offers a $52.34 dinner — perhaps start with chicken empanadas, before digging into pork osso bucco. For dessert? Maybe lemon blueberry cheesecake.

“NEWPORT IN COLOR”

Now through June 30, your ticket to Rosecliff Mansion in Newport includes admission to “Gilded Age Newport in Color,” produced in partnership with the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society. Newport’s earliest African heritage doctors, dentists, teachers, hospitality entrepreneurs and elected officials appeared during the Gilded Age, according to exhibit description. See some 150 pieces — from clothing to photographs, news clippings to ceramics — from the collections of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, The Preservation Society of Newport County and other institutions. “All represent the experiences of African heritage Newporters who were active members of a new type of urban setting — the resort community,” according to billing. 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Adults $25, ages 6-12 here. Details here. Read more about the exibit here.

Advertisement

FOAM BLASTER EGG HUNT

This looks too fun not to mention. Kids, BYO Nerf and foam-dart guns to Middletown for a “Foam Blaster Easter Egg Hunt” March 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s also a maze, candy chute, and golden egg involved. BYO baskets, must pre-register. OceanPointe Christian Church, 66 Valley Road. Details here.

BROWN EGG HUNT

What’s tougher than hunting for plastic pink eggs outside? Hunting for natural brown eggs outside. I love this: Audubon Society of Rhode Island hosts a pre-Easter “Camouflage Egg Hunt” March 23 at their Smithfield and Bristol locations. Kids will “hunt for brown eggs in a natural setting and quickly learn how well the eggs camouflage.” Prizes to all, and grand prizes to those who find “golden eggs.” BYOB — basket, that is. Check-in 9:30 a.m., hunt at 10 a.m., rain or shine. Advance registration required. $9 non-member child. Ages 3-10. Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, and 1401 Hope St., Bristol. Details here.

Meanwhile, spring has sprung, so let’s stroll and spot signs. Adults and kids can embark on Audubon RI’s “Signs of Spring Discovery Walk’' with a naturalist at their Bristol wildlife refuge March 24 at 10 a.m. Advance registration required. $12 non-member adult and child pair, $5 each additional member. 1401 Hope St. Details here.

Advertisement

EASTER MARKET

Tiverton celebrates a week early with their Easter Specialty Market March 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tiverton Middle School. Expect some 50 vendors — from seafood to produce to baked goods; pottery, jewelry, linens, pet treats, garden art and more — plus live music, and an “Easter Scramble.” That last one is described as an “egg hunt with an educational twist,” where kids “collect eggs from participating vendors, each containing a letter. Their goal: spell out ‘Wild Scramble.’” Winners score treats. 10 Quintal Drive. Details here.

WORM MOON BIKE RIDE

It sounds like a sci-fi movie, but it’s very real, my friends. Bike Newport host a free moonlight bike ride on the full moon of each month. March 25 is a 13-miler under the “Worm Moon.” Gathers at 6 p.m., ride starts at 6:30, with sunset at 7:03, moonrise at 7:37. They recommend arriving 20 to 30 minutes before the start of each ride. Free. 18+. Equality Park Place, Broadway, Newport. Details here.

TRIVIA NIGHT (TAYLOR’S VERSION)

You think you know Taylor? Prove it. Wear all your friendship bracelets to Narragansett Brewery March 26 for a night of Taylor trivia with Rhody Swifties. Expect Taylor-themed drinks, beads for making friendship bracelets (or you can bring your own to trade), and prizes. Doors open and bracelet-making begins at 6:30 p.m, trivia starts at 7 p.m. 271 Tockwotton St., Providence. From $19.89. Details here.

RHODE READS: MELVILLE’S RHODY UNCLE?

This week in Rhode Reads…

Ever heard of Herman Melville’s Rhody-born Uncle John? Me neither. That’s why I’m intrigued by this one. As I mentioned in last week’s column, The Bristol Bookfest is April 5-6; this year’s book: “Moby-Dick.” (I’d suggest you start reading now.) There are a number of events tied to it, including this stand-out:

“The epic voyage” of Herman Melville’s uncle John D’Wolf (spelled various ways, including John DeWolf, and aka “Nor’west John”) will be recounted by a descendent, DeWolf Fulton, in a free event March 28 at 6 p.m at Bristol’s Linden Place in conjunction with the Bookfest. According to the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame, while “Captain Robert Gray of Tiverton [was] the first American to circumnavigate the globe in 1790 aboard his ship Columbia, John DeWolf became the first American (and probably the first human) to travel around the world by crossing Asia overland.” Event info. here.

DISNEY SONGS FOR ADULTS AND KIDS

Admit it: no matter how old you are, you know all the words to all the Disney movie songs from when you were a kid. So all ages will be singing along at “Disney Cabaret” at the Ocean House March 29. This is not a character evening, but music from three vocalists who will sing the hits. I’ll be the one shouting for “Hakuna Matata.” 7- 8:15 p.m. From $35 adult; $15 ages 4-12, $5 ages 3 and under. 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Details here.

WILL DAILEY AT ASKEW

Eight-time Boston Music Award winner and two-time New England Music Award winner Will Dailey brings the tunes to Askew March 29, with guests Aubrey Haddard and Bethany Killian. Dailey also hosts a podcast, “Sound of Our Town,” and yes, has an episode on PVD. See what you can learn by reading this column, folks? I live to serve. 8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. show. $17.31. 150 Chestnut St. Providence. Details here and here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin.’

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.