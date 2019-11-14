Adobe Stock

For our 12th annual Top Places to Work list, The Boston Globe partnered with Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm, to identify companies that go all out for their employees. More than 3,200 employers around the state were invited to have their employees take an anonymous survey covering 24 factors, including leadership, training, and the ability to work at their full potential. Any employer with at least 50 employees in Massachusetts was eligible.

Altogether, 65,981 people at 323 companies took the survey, and 125 employers rose to the top. The winners are divided into four categories, based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more).