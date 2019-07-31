scorecardresearch

Newcomb Hollow Beach closed second straight day because of shark sightings

By Maria Lovato Globe Correspondent,July 31, 2019, an hour ago
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was closed twice Wednesday for shark sightings, officials said.
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was closed twice Wednesday for shark sightings, officials said.

The Cape Cod beach was first closed to swimming for an hour after a sighting at 11 a.m., said Suzanne Thomas, Wellfleet beach administrator. The water was closed again for an hour at 1:30 p.m., she said.

This is the second day in a row that Newcomb Hollow Beach has been closed because of shark sightings. Newcomb Hollow Beach was closed Tuesday afternoon after a State Police helicopter observed a great white shark near swimmers.

South Beach on Martha’s Vineyard was also closed to swimming Tuesday because of a shark sighting.

