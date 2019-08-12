Tom Brady thinks people shouldn’t read into his house being on the market
Don’t read into Tom Brady putting his Chestnut Hill home on the market, the Patriots quarterback said on WEEI Monday.
“It takes a long time to sell a house,” Brady said. “I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”
Brady then said he loves playing for the Patriots and has a great relationship with owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick. Brady signed a new contract in early August.
“This is the team that I want to be a part of and leading, and I am really excited about doing that,” Brady said. “There’s really not that much more to read into it than that.”
