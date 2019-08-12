scorecardresearch

Tom Brady thinks people shouldn’t read into his house being on the market

By Nick Kelly Globe Correspondent,August 12, 2019, 3 minutes ago
Tom Brady’s house is for sale.
Tom Brady’s house is for sale.(Gregory Shamus//Getty Images)

Don’t read into Tom Brady putting his Chestnut Hill home on the market, the Patriots quarterback said on WEEI Monday.

“It takes a long time to sell a house,” Brady said. “I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”

Advertisement

Brady then said he loves playing for the Patriots and has a great relationship with owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick. Brady signed a new contract in early August.

“This is the team that I want to be a part of and leading, and I am really excited about doing that,” Brady said. “There’s really not that much more to read into it than that.”

Contact Nick Kelly at nick.kelly@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_NickKelly