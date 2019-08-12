Tom Brady thinks people shouldn’t read into his house being on the market

Don’t read into Tom Brady putting his Chestnut Hill home on the market, the Patriots quarterback said on WEEI Monday.

“It takes a long time to sell a house,” Brady said. “I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”