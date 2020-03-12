“This is not a financial crisis,” he said in a televised address from the Oval Office. “This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.”

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter our portfolios and upend our work and social lives, I keep hearing the same refrain: This is nowhere near as bad as 2008.

True. America’s biggest banks aren’t on the verge of collapse. Credit markets are functioning. Foreclosures aren’t throwing millions of people out of their homes.

But does the distinction matter? Not really — at least over the coming weeks and maybe months. Let’s face it, presidents rarely appear on TV from behind the Resolute desk with good news.

The Federal Reserve is slashing rates, just as it did in the financial crisis. Congress and the White House are weighing measures to cushion the economic blow for consumers and businesses, just like they did during the financial crisis. And the stock market is melting down, just as it did during the financial crisis.

Back then, the S&P 500 fell more than 50 percent from its record high. On Thursday morning, the benchmark was down 26 percent from its Feb. 19 peak, while the Dow had tumbled 28 percent from its record high of Feb. 12.

Both indexes are in a bear market, a peak-to-trough decline of at least 20 percent. The Cboe VIX index, known as the “fear index,” stands at its highest level since December 2008. Big companies are drawing down their credit lines and hoarding cash, according to Bloomberg.

Stocks continued falling Thursday, and the decline was so severe the New York Stock Exchange temporarily halted trading. It was the second time this week that falling stocks tripped a “circuit breaker” that halts trading for 15 minutes after a drop of 7 percent by the Standard & Poor’s 500.

Investors did not seem comforted by Trump’s error-marred announcement the night before of a ban on foreign travelers from Europe and some half-measures to help people whose incomes are jeopardized by the crisis.

When it became clear in January that the coronavirus was a serious problem in China, economists’ worse-case scenario for the United States was a short hit to economic growth followed by a quick recovery.

Now, we’ll be lucky to escape an outright recession, which is defined as two straight quarters of contraction in gross domestic product. Consumer spending, which propelled the economy all last year, is bound to suffer. Businesses will pull back.

The financial damage caused by coronavirus could wind up being longer-lasting the public health crisis. But there are steps we and the government can take to minimize the economic hit.

First, take seriously the advice of public health specialists: wash your hands a lot and avoid large crowds, stay home if you don’t feel well, and don’t go to the hospital unless you are really sick — we can reduce the spread of the coronavirus. That will hasten the day when we can get back to our normal routines.

Second, Trump and Congress need to quickly agree on a plan that will provide meaningful and immediate help to workers and their families. A payroll tax “holiday,” the centerpiece of president’s stimulus package, won’t work. It takes too long to make a much of a dent in lost income and is too expensive.

Instead, the plan released by the Democrats on Wednesday seems more sensible, with paid sick leave, free testing, food assistance, and unemployment insurance. I’m fine with throwing in a $1,000 cash payment for every adult and $500 for every child, as proposed by Harvard professor Jason Furman and others, if that gets Trump and the GOP on board.

These steps would help people weather the crisis, boost consumer confidence, and maybe even stabilize the stock market.

“The market is now focused on fiscal stimulus,” said Tony Roth, chief investment officer of Delaware-based Wilmington Trust.

Third, try to tune out the daily moves in the stock market. A lot of trading is being driven by hedge funds and other institutional investors using algorithms to exploit the volatility.

Until the arc of the coronavirus crisis becomes clearer, expect more wild days in the market like we’ve had this week.

“I think we are in for volatility for a while,” said Mark Stoeckle, the Boston-based chief executive of Adams Funds. “The real all-clear could end up being when companies bring employees back from off-site, take off the travel ban, and begin acting like business as usual.”









Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.