Tracking all the Patriots roster cuts ahead of Saturday’s deadline

Per usual, NFL teams will be required to trim their rosters to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m.

But of course, in the coronavirus era, things are never simple. There are a number of rule changes in place for the 2020 season, including the expansion of practice squads and gameday rosters.

For the Patriots that means 69 of the 80 players they’ve had in camp could find jobs within the organization, even if they don’t make the 53-man roster.