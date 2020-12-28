Lori Loughlin leaves California prison Monday after serving time for role in college admissions scam

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both pleaded guilty in May to fraud-related charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as phony crew recruits.

Loughlin, 56, known for her role as Aunt Becky on the old sitcom “Full House,” was slated to be freed Monday from FCI-Dublin, a low-security California prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. A BOP spokesperson told AP Monday that she’d been released.

Actress Lori Loughlin was released from federal prison Monday after completing a brief sentence for her role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions cheating scandal, officials told the Associated Press.

Loughlin was later sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months behind bars. The actress had reported to prison in late October, while Giannulli began serving his sentence in a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, the following month.

Giannulli’s currently slated for release on April 17, per the BOP website.

Loughlin and Giannulli were two of the dozens of people charged in connection with the college scandal, in which wealthy parents allegedly paid bribes to the scheme’s admitted ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at selective schools, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams.

Singer has pleaded guilty to related charges and awaits sentencing.

One of Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, recently discussed the case on the “Red Table Talk” program with actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I’m not trying to victimize myself,” Olivia Jade said on the program, according to a clip posted last month to her Instagram page that’s been viewed over 1.3 million times. “I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, I recognize I messed up. And for so long I wasn’t able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say ‘I’m really sorry that this happened.’ Or, ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part.’ But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

Material from prior Globe stories and the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.