Baker sees ‘possibilities’ and ‘opportunities’ for rebound in Mass. as vaccination drive continues

“If we can get a significant portion of our population vaccinated, and if the feds can amp up the supply in a big way, the possibilities and the opportunities there for us to get back to something that looks like what I would call, what I’ve been thinking of as sort of the next normal, is very real,” Baker said during a virtual event marking Mass Development grants for renovation projects in various communities.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday expressed hope for better days ahead in Massachusetts, as the herculean effort to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 continues around the state and the country.

Massachusetts residents aged 65 and older and those with two or more qualifying health conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 2 of the Commonwealth’s vaccination plan.

On Thursday, that group will expand to include K-12 educators, staff, and child-care workers, who will all be able to book appointments at the state sites, about a week after CVS retail pharmacies expanded their eligibility list to include school staffers.

Demand for limited appointment slots has been high, with available times quickly snatched up on the state website.

The state has come under withering criticism for problems with its appointment website and equity of access to the vaccine. Baker and his team have noted their efforts to improve the website and target communities hardest hit by the pandemic, while also citing Massachusetts’s status as number one in the nation on doses administered among states with at least 5 million people.

During Tuesday’s virtual event, Baker also touched on what he called the future of work, which has been upended during the pandemic as many companies largely shifted to remote office environments.

“I think we are all going to need to figure out how to lean into some of the changes that have taken place over the course of the past year, because some of them I don’t think are going away,” Baker said.

He said it’s critical that “we’re investing in making the opportunities to accentuate the positive or mitigate the negative of some of these changes,” and that “it creates great opportunities for people at the state and local level to work together, and perhaps even put some federal resources to work to try to make some of this stuff happen.”

Baker didn’t go into specifics on the future of work and the state’s response to it.

Also during the virtual event, Dan Rivera, president and chief executive of Mass Development, announced the 10 communities receiving grants for projects to support commercial development, road improvements, and other priorities.

The communities receiving the so-called Site Readiness grants for redevelopment include Belchertown, Brockton, Burlington, Fairhaven, Gloucester, Lawrence, Leicester, Palmer, Pittsfield, and Southwick.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

