Baker, fighting tears, reflects on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic

He told reporters he was speaking on the “one-year anniversary of signing of the...” before pausing to collect his composure. Baker continued, “...of the executive order here in Massachusetts that put the Commonwealth into a state of emergency.”

Baker, a Republican, spoke haltingly as he first approached the lectern for a briefing following a tour of a Shawmut facility in West Bridgewater that’s making personal protective equipment in collaboration with the Fallon Company.

An emotional Governor Charlie Baker fought back tears Wednesday as he reflected on the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 16,000 Massachusetts residents, shuttered thousands of businesses, and upended virtually every facet of daily life.

Baker on March 10, 2020 had declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts that set travel restrictions on all 42,000 employees of the state’s executive branch and banned out-of-state work-related travel and in-person conferences and seminars. He urged other large employers at the time to do the same.

About two weeks later, Baker ordered all nonessential businesses in Massachusetts to close their doors and urged the state’s nearly 7 million people to stay home.

The first few months, Baker said, were particularly trying.

“When I think about what we went through in those first few months to try to find PPE, in a world where every global supply chain had basically been frozen because of the pandemic, and the difficulties associated with getting very basic protective equipment to our health care workers, our first responders, our long-term-care workers and so many others in Massachusetts who were looking for it, this is really in some respects a very special moment, and a happy anniversary in some ways for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Baker said

He recalled a prior conversation he had with Joe Fallon of the Fallon Company, in which the developer “basically said ‘Hey, I’m a developer. That’s what I do. I build buildings. I don’t know the first thing about how to actually create an N95 [mask] manufacturing facility. But I’ll be goddamned if I’m going to live in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, one of the great centers of research and medicine and development on planet Earth, and have us struggle ever again to have to deal with the issues associated with PPE and protecting our workers.’”

The governor, speaking over applause from the assembled workers, said to Fallon, “I remember you saying that to me.”

