In stinging rebuke, Baker administration denies teachers’ request that they receive vaccinations at their schools

“The Baker-Polito Administration is dismayed that despite reasonable efforts to prioritize educator vaccinations, the teachers’ unions continue to demand the Commonwealth take hundreds of thousands of vaccines away from the sickest, oldest and most vulnerable residents in Massachusetts and divert them to the unions’ members, 95 percent of which are under age 65,” Buckley said.

In a strongly worded statement issued shortly after a meeting between administration and union officials on Thursday, Tim Buckley, a senior adviser to Governor Charlie Baker, said the proposed policy would be unfair to senior citizens and people with chronic health conditions, who are still scrambling to book appointments even as teachers became eligible to book appointments on Thursday.

The Baker administration blasted a request from teacher unions that educators be allowed to receive vaccines in schools, criticizing the proposal as unfair to older Massachusetts residents who are struggling to schedule an appointment.

Advertisement

“The administration implores the unions to do the math: the state only gets 150,000 first doses every week,” Buckley added. “There are about one million eligible residents comprised of educators, older adults and people with serious health conditions. Diverting hundreds of thousands of vaccines to an exclusive, teacher-only distribution system would deny the most vulnerable and the most disproportionately impacted residents hundreds of thousands of vaccines.”

Labor leaders said their proposal, which calls for firefighters to administer shots to educators at their schools, was met with resistance during a “disappointing” 45-minute meeting with the administration Thursday morning.

“It did not go well. We’re not getting approval at this point,” said Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. “At this point, they’re not budging.”

The heightened conflict comes as teachers and other educators became eligible Thursday to sign up for vaccine appointments at the state’s mass vaccination sites and other locations.

Advertisement

And since last week, teachers in Massachusetts have been receiving vaccinations through a federal program at CVS pharmacies, after President Biden directed states to prioritize educators to quickly return students to school full-time.

Until last week, Baker had resisted adding teachers to the eligible pool despite heavy pressure from the teacher unions, but allowed them to become eligible in tandem with Biden’s executive order.

Teachers are now seeking appointments as the administration is set to require the return to full-time, in-person learning for elementary school students in early April, and middle schoolers later that month. Baker on Wednesday also announced that teachers would get exclusive appointments at seven mass vaccination sites on a series of weekend days over the next month.

Against these rapidly shifting policy changes, Buckley seemed to indicate that the latest request from teachers was over the top.

“Building an entirely new, exclusive, teacher-only, school by school distribution system would make Massachusetts’ vaccination system slower, less equitable and far more complicated,” Buckley said in his statement.

Some communities are setting aside doses for teachers elsewhere. On Thursday and Friday, for example, hundreds of doses have been largely reserved for teachers on the South Shore at a regional site at the Marshfield Fair Grounds. Boston Public Schools also announced Wednesday that it would begin operating an educator vaccination clinic soon, using the city’s supply from the state.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.